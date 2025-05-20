Lisanne Dorn Bota appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial at Sony Music GSA

Lisanne Dorn Bota has been appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial, at Sony Music Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA).

According to the official announcement, in her new role, Dorn Bota will oversee areas including Commercial Sales, Commercial Services/LPM, Catalog/1991, Synch & Rights Management, and Brand Partnerships.

She will join the management team, reporting directly to Christoph Behm, CEO of Sony Music GSA.

Behm was promoted to CEO of Sony Music GSA in September.

Dorn Bota’s career has seen her hold senior positions at several prominent companies, including global sports, fashion, events and media company, IMG (2008-2017) and European online retail brand Zalando (2017-2024).

There, according to Tuesday’s announcement, she built and successfully led the Partner Acquisition Team of the marketplace.

In her most recent role as Senior Vice President Commercial at the industrial retailer, Contorion (2024-2025), Dorn Bota oversaw Sales, Category Management, Private Label + Sourcing, Pricing, Business Analytics, Commercial Reporting, Inventory Managament, Process Excellence and Retail Media.

The exec was recently selected as a Santander W50 Germany winner – described as “a highly competitive leadership program led by Santander and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) that recognizes the top 50 female leaders in Germany”.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lisanne Dorn Bota to our team,“ said Christoph Behm, CEO of Sony Music GSA.

“With her extensive experience and unique personality, she is the ideal candidate for this key position, helping Sony Music strengthen its market position and explore new business opportunities.

“Optimal collaboration with our partners in sales and branding, as well as innovative impulses for the marketing of our iconic catalog, are crucial pillars in our endeavor to be the best possible partner for our artists.”

Lisanne Dorn Bota added: “Music is a vital driver of culture and has always been an essential part of my life.

“I am very excited about the new task ahead and especially about working with the Sony Music team and the diverse partners.

"The industry faces exciting challenges, and together we will drive innovative projects and develop new cooperation opportunities."