Laura Gonzalez promoted to VP Marketing at Disney Music Group

Disney Music Group (DMG) has promoted Laura Gonzalez to Vice President of Marketing.

Gonzalez previously served as Director of Marketing at the music-focused subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. She was recently named one of Billboard’s Women in Music 2024.

In her new role, Gonzalez will lead the Disney-branded marketing team, shaping strategies for music and soundtracks across Disney brands including Disney Live Action, Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Disney Branded Television, Disney Parks & Experiences, Disney Theatrical, and Disney Concerts.

She will also oversee marketing for DMG playlists, special projects, music franchises, catalog, Disney Music Emporium, and activations at Disney’s D23 fan events.

“Since joining DMG in 2008, Laura has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation, spearheading marketing for key initiatives such as Disney Music Emporium, Disney flagship playlists and Disney Concerts,” DMG President Ken Bunt said in a statement on Tuesday (February 11).

Added Ken: “Her expertise also has been instrumental in shaping the marketing strategies for music across film, television, theme parks and stage productions, including Encanto, Turning Red, Moana 2, and Frozen on Broadway.”

Prior to her time at DMG, Laura served as a Brand Manager at Lexicon Marketing. She started her marketing career as a marketing coordinator at Mary Kay Cosmetics in Monterrey, Mexico, where she completed Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Marketing from Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey.

“Bringing Disney music to fans around the world has always given me a great sense of pride,” Gonzalez added.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to working with our talented marketing team and with all the different business units in The Walt Disney Company to deliver the future and preserve the legacy of Disney’s music.”

The appointment follows a number of new initiatives at DMG, including a partnership launched last year with Amazon to create a dedicated “Disney Music Destination” for Amazon Music listeners, featuring playlists, stations, albums, songs, and podcasts sourced from Disney brands including Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, National Geographic, FX, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney+, Hulu, Disney Parks, and Disney on Broadway.

Also last year, DMG teamed up with AI music startup AudioShake to create stems from some of Disney's earlier recordings. Separating these recordings into stems opens up new possibilities for sync licensing, remastering, and use in emerging formats like immersive audio and lyric videos, DMG said.