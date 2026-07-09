Latin music party giant BRESH Global acquires majority stake in Argentina’s Grupo Polenta, known for its DJ-driven music experiences

BRESH Global, the Latin music-focused entertainment and IP company behind the BRESH party brand, has acquired a majority stake in Grupo Polenta.

Grupo Polenta is an Argentina-born live entertainment company known for its DJ-driven music experiences, creative community, and brand partnerships.

The deal, announced on Wednesday (July 8), marks BRESH Global‘s “first add-on transaction”, according to the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BRESH Global is described as “the entertainment and cultural IP platform” of holding company Carabela, a private investment firm based in New York.

According to a press release, BRESH is “backed by Carabela’s capital, governance, and operating expertise,” and “is expanding through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions of experiential, music, and entertainment brands that resonate with the next generation of consumers”.

Bresh Global says it hosts over 600 events annually, which attract a combined 1 million-plus attendees per year.

Founded in Argentina, Polenta has built a following among Gen Z and young millennial audiences, and has expanded across Latin America, Europe, and the United States.

In 2024, the brand produced approximately 120 events, including club nights, festivals, and sponsor-backed activations, according to the company.

Polenta will continue operating under its own brand and creative identity, led by co-founders Marina “Pol4ca” Frohmann and Ignacio Elizalde.

Frohmann will remain CEO, with both founders continuing to lead the company’s creative, commercial, and operational strategy.

“We always wanted the dance floor to be a place of freedom and expression — a place with a story to tell, where music reconnects you with memories while introducing you to something new.” Marina Frohmann and Ignacio Elizalde, Polenta

Marina Frohmann and Ignacio Elizalde, co-founders of Polenta, said: “We always wanted the dance floor to be a place of freedom and expression — a place with a story to tell, where music reconnects you with memories while introducing you to something new.

“That’s the energy and community we built Polenta around. At its core, Polenta has always had one purpose: to bring light to the night.

“It may sound simple, but we believe nightlife is ready for a revolution.”

Jaime James, founder of BRESH, said: “BRESH was born from the belief that happiness lives inside every person, and that music, emotion, and community can help awaken it.”

“Polenta has built a world with that same energy: its own sound, its own spirit, and a community that comes together to feel alive.

“We are excited to bring our communities together, help Polenta reach more people, and create more moments of happiness.”

BRESH Global reaches audiences in more than 30 countries and 200 cities, and produces over 500 events annually for more than one million attendees, the company said.

Its parties have drawn footballer Lionel Messi, alongside artists such as Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro, Tini and Emilia.

BRESH has appeared at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Tomorrowland.

Its ecosystem includes Casa BRESH, an annual Ibiza residency for artists and creators.

BRESH Global was formed in September 2024, when BRESH partnered with New York investment firm Carroll Street Capital to launch an international media and live events platform.

“Polenta is a natural addition to the BRESH Global platform. It brings a complementary audience, adds new experiential formats, and fits how we build — asset-light IP that travels across.” Eduardo Garcia Fernandez, Carabela

BRESH holding company Carabela is led by Eduardo Garcia Fernandez, who is also BRESH Global‘s chairman.

“Polenta is a natural addition to the BRESH Global platform,” he said. “It brings a complementary audience, adds new experiential formats, and fits how we build — asset-light IP that travels across markets.”

The transaction lands as music and entertainment companies expand across Latin America.

Latin America was the fastest-growing recorded music region in 2025, with revenues up 17.1% YoY, according to IFPI data.

Two of its markets, Brazil and Mexico, now rank inside the global recorded-music Top 10.

Concert giant Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Argentina’s Movistar Arena Buenos Aires in June. The deal gave the company its second Movistar Arena in South America, following Live Nation’s December 2025 acquisition of a majority stake in the 15,000-capacity venue in Santiago, Chile.

In Mexico, it raised its stake in promoter OCESA to 75% last summer in a $646 million transaction, having first taken a 51% holding in December 2021 for $416 million.

“Latin America is on fire, small to big to festivals,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told analysts on the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call.

HYBE, the company behind BTS, entered the market in 2023 with its acquisition of Latin music label Exile Music, which it used to launch a Mexico-based arm, HYBE Latin America.

HYBE said at the time that the unit would serve as a bridge for its artists into what it called one of the fastest-growing music markets in the world, and that it aimed to apply K-pop’s development model to the Latin genre.

Universal Music Group, meanwhile, restructured its Latin America leadership in March, promoting Alfredo Delgadillo to CEO and President of Universal Music Latin Entertainment as the major moved to accelerate the global expansion of Latin repertoire.

Latin Music also continues to see success in North America and globally. Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February, the first Latino solo artist to top the bill.

His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos had already become the first fully Spanish-language release to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Shakira‘s catalog streams rose 21.6% during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Spotify, as she became the first female Latin artist to pass 100 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Regional Mexican acts such as Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera, and Colombian star Karol G, have carried the region’s music onto global charts.Music Business Worldwide