Lady Gaga tops 123m monthly listeners on Spotify, breaking record for largest monthly audience achieved by a female artist on the platform

Lady Gaga just broke the record for the largest monthly audience ever achieved by a female artist on Spotify, surpassing 123 million monthly listeners.

With 123.7 million monthly listeners as of Tuesday (February 19), the Abracadabra singer now sits behind only Bruno Mars (150.7m) and The Weeknd (125.8m) in the platform’s overall rankings.

About three weeks ago, Bruno Mars became the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, just over two months after he surpassed The Weeknd’s previous record of 120.7 million monthly listeners.

Mars and Lady Gaga’s success on the platform can be partly attributed to their smash collaboration, Die With A Smile, released in August 2024. The track has been streamed 1.89 billion times on Spotify to date. The song recently concluded a five-week reign atop the Billboard Hot 100, now sitting at No. 4. The track adds to Gaga’s impressive chart history, which began with her first No. 1 hit Just Dance in 2009 (49 weeks on the chart), followed by Poker Face the same year, and Shallow with Bradley Cooper in 2019 (45 weeks on the chart).

Gaga’s latest solo single Abracadabra is also making waves, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart while reaching No. 29 on the Hot 100.

Both Die With A Smile and Abracadabra will appear on her seventh studio album Mayhem, scheduled to drop on March 7 via Interscope. The artist revealed the album’s 14-song tracklist on Instagram Tuesday, including a collaboration with French producer Gesaffelstein titled Killah.

See the full tracklist below.

Disease Abracadabra Garden of Eden Perfect Celebrity Vanish Into You Killah ft. Gesaffelstein Zombieboy LoveDrug How Bad Do U Want Me Don’t Call Tonight Shadow Of a Man The Beast Blade of Grass Die With A Smile

Mayhem marks Gaga’s seventh studio album, following up on her Billboard 200-topping LP Chromatica back in 2020. In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gaga said the album “leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt.”

“The record is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams… Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life. But it ends in this very happy place.”

Speaking to Elle, Gaga said her influences for Mayhem included “90s alternative, electro-grunge, Prince and Bowie melodies, guitar and attitude, funky bass lines, French electronic dance, and analog synths.”

The project promises to be deeply personal, with Gaga telling Vogue it contains “a lot of pain associated with this adventure.”

Never one to rest on her laurels, Lady Gaga is gearing up to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live‘s March 8 episode as both host and musical guest. The gig follows her appearance on SNL‘s 50th anniversary celebration last weekend, where she performed Shallow and joined forces with Andy Samberg to revisit the musical number D-ck in a Box.

Music Business Worldwide