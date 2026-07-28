Kristian Downs promoted to Executive Director, Platform Operations at Secretly Distribution

Secretly Distribution (SD) has promoted Kristian Downs to Executive Director, Platform Operations.

Downs will report to SD COO and Partner Chris Welz.

The role will see Downs continue to oversee SD’s Digital Operations team, while taking what the company called “strategic ownership, governance, and long-term operational direction” across its core platform infrastructure.

Central to that remit is RIOT, SD’s bespoke repertoire management system, which Downs helped build with the distributor’s development partner, Babel Ops.

He will lead RIOT’s continued development with the Babel Ops team, along with future operational and metadata infrastructure tools.

Downs will also work with SD’s senior leadership to align its platform strategy with the company’s wider goals as the tech stack grows.

“As we continue to invest in our technology and infrastructure, we’re thrilled for Kristian to be leading the next phase of our platform development.” Chris Welz, Secretly Distribution

“Kristian has transformed our digital operations since joining Secretly Distribution six years ago,” said Chris Welz. “His strategic vision, technical expertise, and collaborative leadership have been instrumental in building the platforms that support our clients today.”

“As we continue to invest in our technology and infrastructure, we’re thrilled for Kristian to be leading the next phase of our platform development.”

Welz was named a Partner at SD in February, following what the company called its “biggest year ever”.

“I’m excited to step into this role at a time when technology is playing such an important part in helping independent labels grow and adapt,” said Downs. “A key part of my focus will be continuing to develop the systems and platforms that support our partners, ensuring they have access to best-in-class technology that enables them to operate more effectively and make informed decisions.”

“One of the real strengths of Secretly Distribution is that, as an independent business, we can work closely with our label partners, respond quickly to their needs and build technology that reflects the way they actually work,” Downs added.

“Together with our long-standing technology partner, Babel Ops, we’re investing in platforms that will continue to evolve alongside our labels and support the next phase of their growth.”

“A key part of my focus will be continuing to develop the systems and platforms that support our partners, ensuring they have access to best-in-class technology that enables them to operate more effectively and make informed decisions.” Kristian Downs, Secretly Distribution

Downs joined Secretly Distribution in 2020.

He previously held senior leadership roles at AWAL/Kobalt and Beggars Group, and founded a music services distribution and rights platform for independent artists and labels.

He was named a Billboard UK Power Player in 2026.

Secretly Distribution acquired Babel Ops in April, bringing the technology company in-house along with its data and analytics platform Entertainment Intelligence (Ei).

Babel Ops, founded in 2020 by Erik Gilbert and Greg Delaney, builds bespoke data management, analytics and royalty processing tools for independent music companies.

Secretly Distribution CEO Darius Van Arman framed that acquisition against a backdrop of industry consolidation, with major companies acquiring distribution technology firms such as FUGA and Revelator.

The deal comes as independent music companies navigate a rapidly changing technology landscape.

Van Arman, who also serves as Chairperson of Merlin, the digital licensing agency for independent music companies, has previously highlighted some of these challenges, including the impact of generative AI on independent music businesses in an MBW op-ed published in February.

For more than 25 years, Secretly Distribution has operated as the in-house distribution arm of Bloomington, Indiana-based Secretly Group, whose labels include Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Secretly Canadian and the Numero Group.

SD’s wider distribution roster also includes Third Man Records, Rhymesayers, Ipecac Recordings and Ghostly International, among others.Music Business Worldwide