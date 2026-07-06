Kevin Herring Steps Down as Co-President at Triple Tigers Records

Kevin Herring has stepped down as Co-President of Triple Tigers Records.

The Nashville-based country label announced the move on Monday (July 6), effective immediately.

Herring will remain with Triple Tigers as a strategic advisor for an extended period, focusing on A&R and overall label strategy.

In a statement, Herring described the change as his “first step toward retirement”.

“This is the first step toward retirement for me,” Herring said.

“I’m grateful for the chance to step back and play a support role that allows me more control of my own schedule, including more time with my wife and grandson, while still coaching staff and fostering artists’ careers with Triple Tigers.”

“I’m grateful for the chance to step back and play a support role that allows me more control of my own schedule, including more time with my wife and grandson, while still coaching staff and fostering artists’ careers.” Kevin Herring

In making the announcement, Triple 8 and Triple Tigers founding partner George Couri said: “This label has the best batting average of achieving radio No. 1s in country music history.”

“That is because of the team that Kevin put together and led. We are so grateful he’s agreed to stay on in this new capacity.”

Herring joined Triple Tigers in 2017 and oversaw its radio promotion before rising to co-president alongside Annie Ortmeier in 2023.

Triple Tigers keeps a small roster, which Herring has said lets it give each act more focus than larger companies can.

“That is because of the team that Kevin put together and led. We are so grateful he’s agreed to stay on in this new capacity.” George Couri

Russell Dickerson and Scotty McCreery were among its first signings, and each reached No. 1 with his opening Triple Tigers single.

Under Herring, the label landed back-to-back Country Airplay No. 1s in 2025 with Dickerson‘s Happen to Me and McCreery‘s Bottle Rockets, according to Billboard, which named him its Executive of the Week.

Herring began his career in radio in 1981 at WWWW-FM Detroit.

He moved into promotion, holding leadership roles at Mercury, Disney‘s Lyric Street, and Warner Music Nashville over a career spanning more than four decades.

Triple Tigers said Herring has been instrumental in the success of No. 1 hits and the careers of artists including Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Shania Twain, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, and Dan + Shay.

The label added that his recent work includes Ella Langley, Russell Dickerson, and Scotty McCreery.

Triple Tigers was founded in 2016 by Sony Music Entertainment‘s independent distribution company The Orchard and Triple 8 Management.

Triple Tigers says its boutique size allows for “deep artist support and swift, customized strategies that major labels can’t match”.

Herring‘s move comes amid a period of leadership change across Nashville, where several veteran executives have started their own ventures.

In March 2026, former Warner Music Nashville chief John Esposito launched boutique label HEY NOW Records with Kenny Chesney as its first signing, positioning it to work a select few artists.

The following month, former Universal Music Group Nashville chief Cindy Mabe launched Joan of Arc Music, a management and services venture with a distribution deal through Warner Records Nashville.

Mabe had left UMG Nashville in February 2025, where she oversaw artists including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

The label says it has achieved 16 No. 1 singles on Country radio and 33 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications.Music Business Worldwide