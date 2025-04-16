Kevin Foo promoted to Managing Director, Southeast Asia at Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has promoted Kevin Foo to the role of Managing Director for Southeast Asia (Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand), effective immediately.

In this role, Foo will oversee what SME calls “some of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing music markets,” and will lead the company’s efforts “to drive growth, champion artist development, and deepen engagement with audiences across these key countries”.

In his new role, Foo will lead what SME describes as “a well-established and dynamic team”, including the General Managers of Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, as well as the Vice President of International Marketing for Southeast Asia, who will report directly to him.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment.

Foo previously served as Managing Director of RCA Records Greater China and General Manager of SME Taiwan.

Prior to Sony Music, Foo owned and operated one of Singapore’s largest studios (Beep Studios), co-founded and ran indie label Umami Records.

He also managed artists including Linying, Charlie Lim, Evanturetime and The Steve McQueens with his artist management company, Foundation Music.

According to Sony, the exec brings a track record of “leadership and passion for the music industry”. In Taiwan, which SME says is one of its most mature markets, he demonstrated “a forward-thinking approach to artist collaboration, industry growth and social justice issues”.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, he orchestrated a “cross-border collaboration” that united 15 artists from eight countries under the SME label.

The project supported Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou’s charity initiative and showcased the “power of music as a force for good,” according to Sony, and brought together “Asian superstars like Ben & Ben, Fatin and Sezairi”.

“Kevin has a unique ability to connect artists, markets, and audiences in ways that drive both commercial and cultural impact,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President Asia and Middle East.

“His deep understanding of the region, coupled with his passion for artist development, makes him an ideal leader to shape the next phase of our Southeast Asia strategy.”

Kevin Foo added: “I am honoured to take on this new role and look forward to building on SME’s strong foundation in the region.

“This is an exciting time for music in the region as we see local music like P-pop, Dangdut and T-pop expand its reach internationally. I hope to work with our incredible artists and teams to create new opportunities, amplify voices, and shape the future of music here.”

