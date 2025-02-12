Kevin Ferguson appointed Senior Vice President, Technology at TuneCore

Believe-owned distribution company TuneCore has appointed Kevin Ferguson as its new Senior Vice President, Technology.

Ferguson’s appointment was announced today (February 12) by Luxi Huang, TuneCore’s Chief Technology & Product Officer, to whom he will report.

According to TuneCore, as its new SVP of Technology, Kevin Ferguson “will lead the company’s technology organization, spearheading initiatives that prioritize innovation, scalability, and seamless user experience”.

The company added that he “will focus on advancing TuneCore’s platform and key cutting-edge programs like TuneCore Accelerator, with an eye toward developing the next generation of digital tools that will revolutionize how artists connect with audiences, monetize their content, and build long-term careers”.

Prior to joining TuneCore, Ferguson led the engineering team at BentoBox — a restaurant marketing and commerce platform, where he played a key role in scaling operations globally.

Following BentoBox’s acquisition by FiServ, Ferguson led the integration of its technology into FiServ’s infrastructure, “strengthening the global offering of an all-in-one restaurant commerce solution”.

His experience extends across leadership roles at Audible (an Amazon company), LHH Recruitment, Unified (acquired by iHeartMedia), Morgan Stanley, and the Vanguard Group, where, TuneCore notes, “he was instrumental in driving technological growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering innovation”.

Earlier this month, TuneCore released the third edition of the TuneCore Accelerator Report, highlighting the use of the platform, and the streaming and fanbase growth experienced by self-releasing artists as a result of the Accelerator’s promotional programs.

TuneCore reports that in 2024, tracks released by artists on the Accelerator generated over 21 billion new streams, “driving 2.5 billion artist discoveries and 5.5 billion track discoveries, helping artists stand out in a sea of releases.”

“With Kevin driving our technological evolution, TuneCore will continue to offer the most robust, scalable, and artist-centric platform to help independent musicians grow.” Luxi Huang, TuneCore

Commenting on Ferguson’s appointment, Huang said: “At TuneCore, we are focused on delivering groundbreaking technology solutions that enable independent artists to build sustainable, successful careers.

“Kevin’s remarkable track record in leading high-performing technology teams — combined with his strategic foresight — makes him the ideal leader to further accelerate our innovation and ensure we remain at the forefront of the evolving music industry.

“With Kevin driving our technological evolution, TuneCore will continue to offer the most robust, scalable, and artist-centric platform to help independent musicians grow.”

“Together with the talented team at TuneCore, I look forward to shaping the future of music technology, providing artists with more ways to succeed and connect with their audiences globally.” Kevin Ferguson

Ferguson added: “As an engineer, educator, and leader, I’m passionate about leveraging technology to create transformative solutions, and TuneCore’s dedication to giving artists complete control over their music and careers resonates deeply with me.

“Having spent many years developing software and leading teams, I’m excited to have the opportunity to advance the company’s technological capabilities by enhancing the platform’s scalability, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and streamline processes, all while ensuring that every artist has access to the most intuitive and powerful set of tools.

“Together with the talented team at TuneCore, I look forward to shaping the future of music technology, providing artists with more ways to succeed and connect with their audiences globally.”Music Business Worldwide