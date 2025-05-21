Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell joins Live Nation Board of Directors

Concert giant and Ticketmaster owner Live Nation Entertainment has appointed Richard Grenell to its Board of Directors.

Grenell was recently appointed by Donald Trump as President of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following the termination of longtime President Deborah F. Rutter’s contract at the cultural institution.

Trump was appointed Kennedy Center Board Chair, replacing former Chair David M. Rubenstein.

Grenell’s political career includes serving as the US Ambassador to Germany during Trump’s previous administration between 2018 and 2020.

He also served as Acting Director of National Intelligence in 2020, and was previously appointed by Trump as Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations.

In addition to acting as President of the Kennedy Center, Grennell currently holds the title of ‘Presidential Envoy for Special Missions’ within the Trump Administration.

In addition to Grennell, Live Nation’s Board includes: Randall Mays (Chairman of the Board), Maverick Carter (Co-Founder of The SpringHill Company), Ping Fu (Co-founder of Geomagic), Jeffrey T. Hinson (President of YouPlus Media), and Chad Hollingsworth (Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Liberty Media Corporation).

It also includes: Jimmy Iovine (former music exec and producer, plus entrepreneur, Beats by Dre Co-founder), James S. Kahan (former AT&T exec), Greg Maffei (Liberty Media President and CEO) , Rich Paul (CEO and founder of KLUTCH Sports Group), Michael Rapino (Live Nation President and CEO), and Latriece Watkins (EVP of the Consumables division for Walmart US).

“We are pleased to welcome Ric to our Board,” said Randall Mays, Chairman of the Board of Live Nation Entertainment.

“His background will bring a valuable perspective as Live Nation continues to contribute to a growing live music industry around the globe.”

“His background will bring a valuable perspective as Live Nation continues to contribute to a growing live music industry around the globe.” RANDALL MAYS

“The power of live performances to bring people together while boosting local economies is transformative,” said Grenell.

“I’m proud to join the board and support Live Nation’s efforts to grow this positive impact of concerts around the world.”

“The power of live performances to bring people together while boosting local economies is transformative.” RICHARD GRENELL

In addition to promoting live events such as concerts and festivals, Live Nation runs a ticketing business via Ticketmaster, and owns and operates concert venues.

Grennell’s appointment arrives a year after the company was hit with an antitrust lawsuit from the US Department of Justice. The lawsuit alleged that Live Nation “unlawfully exercises its monopoly power” and “thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry.”

As of mid-May, Live Nation had sold 100 million tickets for 2025 – up from the 95 million the company reported just a few weeks ago on its most recent earnings call, according to CFO Berchtold.

Earlier this month, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino predicted that 2025 will be “a historic year for live music,” despite the company’s revenue taking a tumble in Q1 amid foreign exchange headwinds, a drop in non-concert activity, and ongoing efforts to optimize pricing.

Deferred revenue – from events to take place later this year – was up 24% YoY to $5.4 billion in Live Nation’s Concerts segment, while at Ticketmaster, it was up 13% YoY to $270 million.

Overall revenue at Live Nation came in at $3.38 billion in the quarter ended March 31, down 11% YoY or 8% YoY at constant currency. That fell short of a $3.62 billion forecast.

Additionally, 85% of all expected sponsorships for 2025 have been committed, up by double digits from last year, Live Nation said.

“Ticket sales are pacing well ahead of last year, with deferred revenue for both concerts and ticketing at record levels. To support even more fans seeing their favorite artists, we’re continuing to expand our global venue network, adding 20 major venues through 2026,” Rapino said in a note to investors.

“As the global experience economy grows, the live music industry is leading the way, and we’re positioned to compound growth by double-digits over many years,” he added.Music Business Worldwide