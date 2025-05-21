Kacey Musgraves to receive Songwriter Icon award at NMPA 2025 annual meeting

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) has revealed the honorees and special segments for its 2025 annual meeting, which will take place at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York, on June 11.

Kacey Musgraves will receive this year’s NMPA Songwriter Icon award.

The 12-time NMPA Gold & Platinum certified, Grammy Album of the Year award winner is described by the NMPA as “a global icon known for her signature songwriting ability” and who “has created a catalog of music that merges and challenges the boundaries of genre”.

The event will also award Rhett Akins with the NMPA Non-Performing Songwriter Icon Award for his over three decades of contributions to country music.

He has amassed 44 Gold & Platinum songwriting certifications.

Additionally, Apple Music head Oliver Schusser will sit down for a keynote conversation at the event.

The event will also include in-depth industry analysis and announcements.

Also, this year’s gathering will feature a special segment dedicated to the Billboard Songwriter Awards, which were postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Those awards will be unveiled at the event.

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said: “We are thrilled to honor Kacey Musgraves whose music has always been driven by lyric and melody. A consummate songwriter, she is a successful solo hitmaker and renowned collaborator.”

Added Israelite: “Additionally, we look forward to celebrating the career of Rhett Akins whose songwriting has been central to the growth of country music.

“We are particularly excited to feature the Billboard Songwriter Awards after our Grammy Week event was postponed. The honorees are incredibly deserving, and it will be a phenomenal special segment of the program.

“Finally, Oliver Schusser has been an innovator throughout his career and we are eager to get his perspective on the myriad of opportunities and challenges for digital services in the streaming economy.”Music Business Worldwide