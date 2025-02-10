!K7 Music founder and CEO Horst Weidenmüller dies, aged 60

Horst Weidenmüller, the widely respected founder and CEO of the prominent Germany-born independent music company !K7, has died at the age of 60.

The company confirmed the news in a social media post today (February 10), noting that “after a serious illness,” Weidenmüller “has left us far too soon”.

The statement from !K7 continued: “His vision, passion, and dedication shaped !K7 since 1985 into what it is today, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.

“Beyond his role at !K7, Horst was a passionate advocate for the independent music community. As a long-standing board member of Merlin and IMPALA Independent Music Companies Association, he played a vital role in strengthening and championing the independent sector on a global scale. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the industry and will not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched. We will honour his memory by carrying forward the work and values he instilled in us.

“!K7 remains committed to continuing his vision with the same passion and integrity that he embodied.

“Rest in peace, Horst / Mick. You will be greatly missed. We kindly ask to respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Founded in 1985, !K7 originally started as a music-video production company working with artists like Nick Cave and Mudhoney.

In 1993, it launched the DJ-Kicks mix series following on from several X-Mix albums, culminating in the release of DJ-Kicks: Kruder & Dorfmeister, as well as collaborations with artists like Peggy Gou, Disclosure, Four Tet & Haai to name just a few.

“His vision, passion, and dedication shaped !K7 since 1985 into what it is today, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.” statement from !K7

By 1996, !K7 was releasing artist albums, and expanded in 2001 with the specialist London-based label Strut joining the group, followed by the electronic label AUS.

In 2017, !K7 added modern classical label 7K!, followed by Eternal Source of Light and Soul Bank Music, dedicated to jazz and soul, while growing its artist and label services, sync and licensing teams, and artist management.

Over the years, !K7’s global presence has grown to include offices in New York and London, in addition to its flagship office in Berlin.

The company has released music ranging from Sun Ra, Nubiyan Twist, and Mulatu Astatke to Eddington Again, Zara McFarlane, and Laurel Halo.

The company also recently received achieved B Corp status.

In December, Weidenmüller was named as the recipient of IMPALA’s Outstanding Contribution award.

IMPALA said that it decided to recognize Horst Weidenmüller at a recent board meeting, acknowledging his “crucial role” in the European independent sector and a career spanning close to 40 years.

In addition to his label work, Weidenmüller contributed significantly to the broader independent music sector, including as an IMPALA board member since 2003 (vice-president until 2011) and Merlin board member, advocating for the value of independent music rights, sustainability, and inclusion.

Commenting on receiving IMPALA’s Outstanding Contribution award, Weidenmüller said at the time: “I am touched to receive IMPALA’s award. !K7’s culture and values translates into all of my work, whether it is across music, sustainability, inclusion or digital and beyond.”Music Business Worldwide