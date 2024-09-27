Hit songwriter and artist Julia Michaels has struck a music rights deal with Corrum Capital Management-backed Jonas Group Publishing and Jonas Catalog Holdings.

According to a press release, Michaels has sold “a vast catalog” of publishing copyrights and recordings to the Jonas Group.

Established in 2020, Nashville-headquartered Jonas Group Publishing is a division of Jonas Group Entertainment, founded by the Jonas Brothers’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr., in 2005.

Led by President Leslie T. DiPiero, JGP is also home to songwriters including Terri Jo Box, Justin Ebach, Franklin Jonas, David Kalmusky, Bailee Madison, and Amy Stroup.

The acquired portfolio includes Michaels’ 4x Platinum, Grammy-nominated smash If The World Was Ending, which she wrote and recorded with JP Saxe.

The collection also features global hits such as the 3x Platinum Lose You To Love Me (recorded by Selena Gomez), the Gold-certified Circles Around This Town (recorded by Maren Morris) and Pretty Please (recorded by Dua Lipa).

Other “standouts” according to Jonas Group, are the Platinum-certified Heaven, written and recorded for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and the Gold-certified I Miss You with Clean Bandit.

The catalog also includes recordings by Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Diplo, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Noah Kahan, Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini.

“Julia Michaels is a known master of songwriting and is revered across multiple genres of music,” said JGP President Leslie T. DiPiero.

Added DiPiero: “Julia along with her manager, Beka Tishchker and their amazing team have a choice on who they trust to represent her works.

“We here at Jonas Group Publishing are truly honored that they have chosen us. Listening to her catalog of songs makes us feel like kids in a candy store.”

Michaels added: “Music is all about passion, and I’m so happy this music lives with Leslie, Kevin and their passionate team that values songwriters and creators.

“I look forward to working with them and growing the reach of these songs.”

JGE Founder and Chairman Kevin Jonas Sr., added: “My family and I have been big fans of Julia Michaels for years.

“Her music has been a part of our journey, and we’ve been fortunate enough to experience the magic of her songs firsthand. We’re excited to work with her and her team to continue sharing these incredible songs with the world and to build on the success they’ve already seen.”

Added Jonas: “This catalog is truly special for Jonas Catalog Holdings and Jonas Group Publishing. It’s not just about the hits she’s created; it’s about the heart and soul in each track. We could not have acquired this catalog without the support and expertise of our financial partner, Corrum Capital Management, who we thank and look forward to many more acquisitions together.

“We must also thank our trusted partners, Access Media Advisory and Teresa Miles Walsh, as well as Moghan Music for providing valuable assistance throughout the purchase of the catalog.”

