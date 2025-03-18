Jeremy Zimmer to step down as CEO of UTA; David Kramer named as successor

Jeremy Zimmer is set to step down as Chief Executive Officer of United Talent Agency (UTA), effective June 1, 2025, after 13 years in the role.

The talent, entertainment, sports, and advisory company has appointed David Kramer as his successor effective the same day.

The Beverly Hills-based talent agency said Jeremy Zimmer, who has been CEO since 2012, will transition to Executive Chairman through the end of 2025. He will also remain on the company’s board of directors. The board will continue to be led by Chairman Paul Wachter, who was added as a member in 2023 alongside Nexus Management Group founder and Warner Music Group director Ceci Kurzman.

Wachter said, “We are thrilled to announce David as UTA’s next CEO. He is stepping into this role at an exciting time of growth, with UTA at the center of some of the most pivotal cultural moments across media, sports, and entertainment.”

“We are confident that his leadership and client-centric approach will position the Company for continued success.”

Wachter added: “I’ve known Jeremy and UTA for almost 30 years and have been impressed with Jeremy’s entrepreneurial nature and vision. It’s been remarkable how much the Company has grown and succeeded over that period. Jeremy’s years of dedicated service have left a strong and dynamic foundation for the Company’s future.”

Zimmer oversaw 19 strategic acquisitions while at the helm. Key deals under his leadership included two major music agencies, publishing firm Fletcher & Company, UK talent agency Curtis Brown Group, and global football agency ROOF.

The company’s partnership with KLUTCH Sports now represents professional athletes across a number of major leagues. UTA said it also pioneered the first agency division dedicated to digital talent and podcasting.

Under Zimmer, UTA said it welcomed three rounds of outside investment. In 2018, UTA announced an investment from Investcorp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). In 2022, the company said it secured funding from private equity firm EQT.

“David has been my chosen successor for many years and I’m certain that he will continue to uphold our great culture, support our amazing colleagues, and honor the privilege of serving our clients.” Jeremy Zimmer, United Talent Agency

Zimmer said, “These 35 years at UTA have been so incredibly rewarding.”

“While transition is never easy, this particular moment feels very right. David has been my chosen successor for many years and I’m certain that he will continue to uphold our great culture, support our amazing colleagues, and honor the privilege of serving our clients.”

Kramer started his career in UTA’s mailroom before rising through the ranks, serving as UTA’s President since 2022. He currently oversees the filmed entertainment group, which includes motion picture literary, television literary, talent, production arts, and independent film divisions, as well as comedy touring and publishing operations.

“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of this incredible Company and work with our talented team of agents and executives who, unlike any other, prioritize clients above all else, and share a commitment to delivering tailored, impactful opportunities,” said Kramer.

“Thanks to Jeremy’s vision and leadership, UTA has not only grown, but evolved into a more diversified, dynamic company, expanding into new areas, while strengthening our core business. Our complementary businesses are positioned to take advantage of an everchanging environment and I look forward to building on our momentum to advance the UTA platform.”

The C-suite leadership change comes less than a year after UTA named former Ingrooves Music Group CEO Bob Roback as its Chief Operating Officer.

