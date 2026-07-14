Jeremy Erlich’s Alta Music Group launches publishing division led by Zeb Berg

Alta Music Group has launched a music publishing division, Alta Publishing, the company announced on Tuesday (July 14).

The company has appointed Zeb Berg as Head of Publishing to lead the new division.

Sony Music Publishing will support and administer Alta Publishing worldwide.

Alta Publishing launches with the signing of producer and songwriter Elise Eriksen and Finnish singer and songwriter Alma.

Alma joins Alta through the company’s new creative venture with Evan Baker’s Silqscreen.

Alta and Silqscreen will jointly sign and develop songwriters and producers through the agreement, which will be led by Silqscreen’s Emmett Power and Berg.

“I’m excited to launch our publishing company under Zeb’s leadership so we can work with the best songwriters and producers in the world starting off with Alma and Elise,” said Jeremy Erlich, who founded Alta Music Group.

“I’m thrilled to work with Jon, Katie and their team at Sony Music Publishing and Evan and his team to build Alta Publishing.” Jeremy Erlich

He added: “I’m thrilled to work with Jon, Katie and their team at Sony Music Publishing and Evan and his team to build Alta Publishing.”

“We are excited to partner with Jeremy, Zeb, and the entire Alta team as they launch Alta Publishing,” said Katie Welle, President, Head of US A&R at Sony Music Publishing.

“They are cultivating an environment that puts creators at the center, and we are proud to support that vision and champion Alta’s next wave of global talent.”

“They are cultivating an environment that puts creators at the center, and we are proud to support that vision and champion Alta’s next wave of global talent.” Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing

“Jeremy and I share a vision for what the future of publishing can and should be,” said Evan Baker.

“Our sole focus will be supporting the most talented songwriters and producers both in established but especially developing markets. I have no doubt between Emmett, Zeb, and our teams we’ll be able to build something genuinely different and compelling for artists, beginning with Alma.”

Berg added: “It’s an incredible time for independent music and I’m excited for this next chapter in my career.

“I’m honored to help Jeremy build and look forward to working with our talented songwriters and producers.”

Alta Music Group was founded by Jeremy Erlich, the former Global Head of Music at Spotify, and launched in 2025 with K-pop star Jennie as its first major signing.

The Los Angeles-based company operates across recorded music, publishing, and artist management, and has secured distribution through The Orchard, Sony Music‘s independent distribution arm.

Emmett Power, who runs Power Consulting, has worked as an A&R with artists including Anyma and Lewis Capaldi.

Berg joins from Electric Feel, where he served as Head of Producers and Songwriters.

According to Alta, Berg played a role in the creation of BLACKPINK’s Jump, which debuted atop the Billboard Global 200 in July 2025.

The company added that Berg is credited with publishing radio No. 1 records including redrum by 21 Savage and Timeless by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, through his signings of AyoPeeb and Twisco.

Alma, whose legal name is Alma-Sofia Miettinen, has co-written for artists including Miley Cyrus and Charli XCX.

The Finnish singer co-wrote Don’t Call Me Angel, the lead single from the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot performed by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

Alma has also released two studio albums, Have U Seen Her? and Time Machine.Music Business Worldwide