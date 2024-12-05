Jeff Roberto joins Splice as SVP Marketing

Music creation platform Splice has appointed Jeff Roberto as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Roberto will be responsible for overseeing global marketing initiatives and supporting the platform’s strategic growth, the company announced Thursday (December 5).

Roberto brings extensive experience to the role, having served as Chief Marketing Officer at Nodle and DistroKid. He also served as SVP Marketing at Picsart, where he contributed to the platform’s growth to 100 million monthly users and helped secure a $130 million funding raise in 2021 at a $1 billion+ valuation.

Roberto also held roles at Shazam, Napster, MAGNIFI and Astralwerks Records. He began his career at the University of Connecticut‘s college radio station, WHUS-FM.

“In Jeff, we have found a unique talent, someone that can help us scale an already thriving business, who understands the music industry and most importantly, cares deeply about the creative communities we support,” said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice.

“In Jeff, we have found a unique talent, someone that can help us scale an already thriving business, who understands the music industry and most importantly, cares deeply about the creative communities we support.” Kakul Srivastava, Splice

“Our AI Roadmap gives us a huge opportunity to build revolutionary creative experiences for musicians.”

Commenting on his appointment, Roberto said, “Music and creators are two of my greatest passions, and Splice is perfectly positioned at their intersection.

“I’m excited to support music producers of all levels, from beginners to professionals. I look forward to expanding the brand across new horizons as we continue to deliver innovative AI tools that enhance creative workflows.”

Roberto’s appointment came five months after Splice appointed music industry veteran Kenny Ochoa as Senior Vice President of Content.

Founded and headquartered in New York, Splice provides a catalog that includes high-quality, licensed samples powered by AI. The company also offers access to plugins and DAWs through a rent-to-own “Gear” marketplace.

In June, Splice launched a new feature called “Create With Your Own Loop,” allowing users to use their own sound loops. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a new mobile experience, allowing creators to browse, audition, and craft music directly from their phones. Splice Mobile, now available on iOS and Android, merges the company’s sample library with its Create technology.

In 2022, Spice introduced an AI-powered app called “CoSo” that uses AI to find sound samples from across the Splice catalog that work together.

Splice was valued at nearly USD $500 million in 2021 after securing $55 million in funding, according to Bloomberg.

Music Business Worldwide