James Wright promoted to Co-Head of UK Music at United Talent Agency

United Talent Agency (UTA) has promoted James Wright to Co-Head of its UK Music group.

The promotion was announced on Wednesday (July 15), with Wright set to lead the company’s London-based music team alongside long-standing UK Co-Head Neil Warnock.

In the role, he will steer the department’s short and long-term strategies and its overall industry positioning, UTA said.

Wright joined UTA in 2015, following the company’s acquisition of The Agency Group.

Prior to that, he was an agent at Elastic Artists, having moved into the live music sector in 2009.

Before then, he was A&R manager at Candid Records, where he signed acts, released records, and launched an in-house live booking agency offering 360-degree contracts to the label’s artists.

“By elevating James, we’re investing further in London as a strategic base for our worldwide touring ambitions and unlocking even more opportunity for our artists.” Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedek

Wright‘s roster spans pop, adult contemporary, jazz, electronic and hip-hop.

It includes Lizzo, Take That, John Legend, David Byrne, Jacob Collier, Underworld, The Marías, Rita Ora and Jon Batiste.

“UTA’s global music business is built on collaboration across genres, disciplines and territories, and London is a cornerstone of that network,” said Global Music Co-Heads Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedek.

“The team there is critical to everything from identifying the next wave of international touring talent to executing complex global runs for established stars,” they said of the London team.

“By elevating James, we’re investing further in London as a strategic base for our worldwide touring ambitions and unlocking even more opportunity for our artists.”

“Leading the London music group with Neil at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting.”

“Our focus is on signing exceptional artists and continuing to build a team culture that is inclusive, collaborative and accountable, where a colleague’s win or an artist’s success genuinely feels like a win for everyone,” Wright said.

“Our focus is on signing exceptional artists and continuing to build a team culture that is inclusive, collaborative and accountable.” James Wright

“It’s been a privilege to watch James grow into not only a first-class agent but a thoughtful, trusted leader,” said Neil Warnock, MBE, Co-Head UK Music.

“His intelligence, self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp instincts will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of UTA‘s global music business.”

Wright‘s promotion follows the news, in March, that he and fellow London music agent Jules de Lattre were made Partners at UTA.

“It’s been a privilege to watch James grow into not only a first-class agent but a thoughtful, trusted leader.” Neil Warnock

Over the past decade, UTA has built out London teams across Music, Creators, Comedy, Brand & Advisory and Production Arts.

Its investments have included the acquisition of literary and talent agency Curtis Brown and the ROOF Football Agency.

UTA‘s roster includes multiple clients headlining international festivals and tours this year.

They include Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Karol G, Sombr, FKA twigs, David Byrne, Sammy Virji, Take That, Jon Batiste, Giveon, Halsey, Arlo Parks, Underworld and Megan Moroney.Music Business Worldwide