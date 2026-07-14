Pophouse Entertainment has entered into a partnership with influential British heavy metal band Iron Maiden. The company has acquired a stake in their publishing and master music rights, as well as the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights.

The Sweden-based music investment firm confirmed the partnership in a statement today (July 14), following Iron Maiden’s EddFest concert weekend at Knebworth in the UK on July 10-11.

The partnership was structured over the past year between Pophouse and Iron Maiden co-manager Andy Taylor, the company said.

According to a press release, the deal “will enable Iron Maiden to pursue new creative ventures that connect with existing fans as well as bringing their extensive catalog to new audiences”.

Pophouse CEO, Jessica Koravos, said: “Iron Maiden is a band whose remarkable longevity and rich catalog open up countless creative possibilities.

“With Pophouse’s partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come. It is a privilege to support Iron Maiden in this new chapter and to help carry their extraordinary legacy forward for the fans who have built this global community over the past 50 years.”

Pophouse and Iron Maiden launched their first collaboration during EddFest: the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, a walk-through exhibition built around the band’s 50th-anniversary book, Infinite Dreams.

The two are also filming Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives world tour for a cinematic project, and Pophouse said future plans include a digital universe centered on the band’s mascot, Eddie.

Iron Maiden formed in East London in 1975.

The band says it has sold more than 100 million records across 17 studio albums, and has played more than 2,500 concerts in 64 countries.

Iron Maiden’s honors include Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello awards.

The Iron Maiden partnership adds to a run of rights deals by Pophouse, which was co-founded in 2014 by Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson.

Pophouse closed its debut fund in March 2025, raising more than EUR €1.2 billion (USD $1.3 billion) to acquire music catalogs and IP.

It has said around 30% of that fund was deployed through partnerships with KISS, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii and Swedish House Mafia.

“With Pophouse’s partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come.” Jessica Koravos, Pophouse

The company’s deal for KISS, reported to be worth more than $300 million, covered the band’s song catalog, name, image and likeness rights and artist share of master recordings and publishing.

That agreement also underpins a KISS avatar show slated for 2027.

In March, Pophouse acquired a majority stake in the music interests of Tina Turner in a deal with BMG, the first rights acquisition announced under CEO Jessica Koravos, who took over in January from Per Sundin.

Pophouse is also one of the founding investors of ABBA Voyage, the avatar-powered concert series at a custom-built arena in East London.

“Iron Maiden are not just a legendary band, they are one of the most powerful franchises in music history.” Johan Lagerlöf, Pophouse

Pophouse Fund Managing Partner & Head of Investments, Johan Lagerlöf, added: “Iron Maiden are not just a legendary band, they are one of the most powerful franchises in music history. Their songs, unique imagery, and live shows have inspired generations of dedicated fans across every continent and continue to attract new audiences, decade after decade.

“In a world of rapid technological advancements, we believe that Iron Maiden, together with us, is perfectly positioned to harness the opportunities this new era brings. We are humble but beyond excited to help shape the legacy of this unique cultural phenomenon.”

“I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped.” Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden Manager

Iron Maiden Manager, Rod Smallwood, said: “I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped.

“The interest in the band has never been bigger and this strategic partnership, which we’ve been quietly working together on now for over a year, has already had results with the progress on the Infinite Dreams Museum and the filming of the current show. The fans can be assured there is a great deal more to come for Maiden, and Eddie will rule, OK!!”

“The band provides the cornerstone of what Maiden is – superlative music and incredible live shows, and the Phantom Team have focused on developing parts of Maiden lore that we think our fans will embrace and enjoy.” Dave Shack, Phantom Music

Managing Director of Phantom Music & co-Manager of the band, Dave Shack, said: “Rod & Andy have always encouraged and inspired us to take chances in developing Eddie and the worlds he inhabits, such as horror, gaming, or comic books. The band provides the cornerstone of what Maiden is – superlative music and incredible live shows, and the Phantom Team have focused on developing parts of Maiden lore that we think our fans will embrace and enjoy.

“Such Maiden-related initiatives include an award-winning mobile game, a global fan club offering, a vibrant drinks business, books and comics and, of course, merchandising in all its forms. It’s absolutely one of the greatest sandpits for a creative to play in – and Pophouse have already shown they belong in it. When an unexpected power failure threatened filming of our Paris concert for a major cinematic project, they moved quickly alongside us to mobilise a full crew at EddFest and keep the project on track.”Music Business Worldwide