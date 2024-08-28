Instagram Notes may soon showcase your Spotify listening activity via new Meta partnership (Report)

Meta and Spotify are reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to continuously share their Spotify listening activity on Instagram‘s Notes.

The potential integration, first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, would build on the existing feature introduced last year, which enabled users to share 30-second song clips to their Notes, TechCrunch reported Tuesday (August 27). This feature has been available in all markets globally where Instagram holds music licensing rights.

Paluzzi, known for discovering unreleased app features, shared his findings on Meta’s Threads, posting a screenshot that showcased the new feature. The screenshot suggested an option for users to “continuously share” their music directly from Spotify, instead of manually selecting a song from Instagram’s existing catalog.

The feature also includes an option to “stop sharing at any time,” the screenshot showed.

While there’s no guarantee that the feature will be released to the public, the collaboration between Meta and Spotify highlights the two companies’ ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and innovate within the music space. Last year, Meta introduced an AI music generator capable of creating 12-second music clips from text prompts, trained on 20,000 hours of licensed music.

Spotify, on the other hand, has been testing various new features, including adding comments to podcasts, introducing an AI playlist generator that creates personalized song suggestions based on text prompts, and locking lyrics behind a paywall — a move the company later reversed. Spotify has also considered adding full-length music videos to its app.

The latest move by Meta mirrors some of Spotify’s own social networking features. Spotify currently lets users connect with Facebook to view what their friends are streaming in a dedicated tab on its desktop app. Additionally, Spotify has experimented with a Community feature that would allow users to see, in real-time, what others are listening to on mobile, though this feature has yet to be officially launched.

There have been other signs of a close Meta-Spotify collaboration, according to TechCrunch. Technologist Chris Messina observed that Instagram had added a “SpotifyiOS.framework” component to its app, which he noted occurred around the release of Instagram version 338.0.

Messina also highlighted another feature that allowed Instagram users to add music to their profiles, which launched last week in collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter. He speculated that Instagram might eventually integrate this feature with Spotify to better compete with TikTok in the music discovery space.

TechCrunch noted other collaborations between Meta and Spotify, including initiatives like a miniplayer on Facebook that allowed users to stream Spotify directly from the app. Both companies also share concerns about Apple’s App Store policies, which they argue hinder their ability to manage in-app payments and app distribution, while Apple Music remains a direct competitor to Spotify.

Music Business Worldwide