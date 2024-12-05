Inside Sony Music Publishing’s flagship creative hub for songwriters in Los Angeles

Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office space and creative hub for songwriters in Los Angeles.

Located in Hollywood’s historic media district and just minutes away from the iconic vinyl district, SMP says that the flagship location is “a testament to SMP’s commitment to fostering creativity and collaboration”.

The new SMP LA office space is located in what SMP calls “a beautifully reimagined century-old building”, which has been “customized to elevate the creative experience”.

Sony Music Publishing says that the design reflects the company”s “enduring legacy while embracing a modern vision as the premier service company for the world’s most impactful songwriters and composers”.

The design was achieved in close collaboration with studio architects WSDG and design collective RIOS.

The new creative and songwriting hub boasts five dedicated writer studios, six listening rooms, as well as a state-of-the-art recording studio with a large control room, two independent recording booths and an artist lounge.

SMP says that each creative suite “maximizes acoustic performance” and is equipped with what SMP calls “cutting-edge systems” and production gear.

The creative suites are situated alongside collaborative office and social areas, which SMP says will promote engagement between creators and staff.

“Our focus has been on creating environments that nurture the talent, vision, and goals of our songwriters and people.” Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing

Commenting on the launch of the new creative hub, Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: “Our focus has been on creating environments that nurture the talent, vision, and goals of our songwriters and people.

“Our aim was to build a space that supports songwriters every step of the way, welcomes creators, and supports their needs. I am exceptionally proud of what we have built as a team.”

SMP adds that the expansion is part of its ongoing efforts to extend support for the company’s songwriters worldwide and points to other recent developments and enhancements across multiple territories, including the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, Nashville, Spain, Colombia, Sweden, South Africa, India, and more.

See a collection of photos from the new creative hub below:

Music Business Worldwide