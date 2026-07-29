Confirmed: Influence Media Partners to acquire Anthem Entertainment catalogs for over USD $600M

Influence Media Partners has signed an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Anthem Entertainment for a purchase price of over $600 million.

The deal was struck in collaboration with funds and accounts managed by affiliates of BlackRock, and covers Anthem‘s music publishing catalogs, its film and TV publishing assets, and its portfolio of master recordings.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q4 2026.

Anthem‘s catalogs comprise over 24,000 released songs and more than 60,000 additional unexploited works, according to the announcement.

Influence Media says the catalog features songs including Britney Spears‘ Oops!… I Did It Again, Justin Timberlake‘s SexyBack, Timbaland‘s The Way I Are, Cody Johnson‘s Til You Can’t, Rush‘s Tom Sawyer and OneRepublic‘s Counting Stars.

The catalog also includes works from country songwriters Jordan Davis, Shane Profitt and Chris Janson, the company said.

Anthem‘s film and TV catalog contains soundtracks from franchises including Spider-Man, Men in Black and LEGO Ninjago.

MBW reported in June, citing Billboard, that Influence Media had emerged as the winning bidder for Anthem‘s music assets, with the outlet putting the firm’s offer at a little over $650 million.

It was the third time in a decade that the assets had been offered for sale, and the first to yield a buyer, after auctions in 2017 and 2022 fell short.

Anthem’s controlling shareholder, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is set to exit through the sale, MBW reported.

“ANTHEM’S CATALOG EXTENDS FAR BEYOND HIT SONGS – IT’S MUSIC THAT HAS BECOME WOVEN INTO ICONIC MOMENTS, FILMS, AND SHOWS THAT AUDIENCES AROUND THE WORLD KNOW AND LOVE.” Lylette Pizarro McLean, Influence Media

“This acquisition marks a major milestone for Influence Media and reflects the momentum we’ve built as a platform,” said Lylette Pizarro McLean, Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner.

“Anthem‘s catalog extends far beyond hit songs – it’s music that has become woven into iconic moments, films, and shows that audiences around the world know and love.

“We’re proud to welcome these works into the Influence portfolio as we continue our next chapter of growth with the support of BlackRock, and look forward to collaborating with our industry-leading partners to create new opportunities and drive exposure for the works and the artists behind them.”

“Anthem’s catalog exemplifies the high-quality, scaled intellectual property assets we seek within Direct Private Opportunities at BlackRock.” Paul Braude, BlackRock

“Anthem’s catalog exemplifies the high-quality, scaled intellectual property assets we seek within Direct Private Opportunities at BlackRock,” said Paul Braude, CIO of Direct Private Opportunities Group at BlackRock.

“Influence Media has built a differentiated platform with deep industry expertise and strong talent relationships, and we are pleased to broaden our partnership through this transaction. We believe renowned entertainment assets with enduring cultural relevance can deliver long-term value for our investors.”

“Over two decades, Anthem has built a rich and diverse catalog of songs, recordings, and film and television music,” said Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment.

“It has been a privilege to serve as custodian of this extraordinary music over the past three years, and I am proud of the dedication and integrity my team has brought to realizing its value. As we complete this sale, I am pleased to see our catalog and talented songwriters enter their next era supported by a creator-led independent with the vision and resources to unlock new opportunities and elevate them further.”

“As we complete this sale, I am pleased to see our catalog and talented songwriters enter their next era supported by a creator-led independent with the vision and resources to unlock new opportunities and elevate them further.” Jason Klein, Anthem Entertainment

Truist led the debt financing for the transaction and served as financial advisor to Influence Media.

Goldman Sachs served as exclusive financial advisor to Anthem.

Influence Media Partners is a New York-based music and entertainment company founded in 2019 and led by Founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro McLean.

The company formed a $750 million fund with BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group in 2022 to invest in music copyrights, as previously reported by MBW.

It has since acquired catalogs from artists including Future, Enrique Iglesias and Blake Shelton, and in 2024 launched a frontline label and publisher called SLANG.

In 2025, Influence acquired the catalog of DJ Khaled and launched two joint ventures with the artist.

Anthem Entertainment is a Canada-based music rights company that holds recorded masters and publishing royalties from artists including Rush and Timbaland.

The company was previously known as ole Media Management before rebranding as Anthem Entertainment.

In 2024, Anthem sold its production music division to licensing company Slipstream, in a deal covering roughly 650,000 tracks.Music Business Worldwide