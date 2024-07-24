Influence Media launches frontline label, SLANG, led by Partner and founding Advisor, Rene McLean

Music rights and entertainment company Influence Media has launched a new frontline label called SLANG.

The new label will be led by the company’s Partner and founding Advisor, Rene McLean.

SLANG’s roster already includes four-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning star Will Smith, who Influence Media notes “is one of the few black entertainers to be nominated for all four major entertainment awards in the United States”.

Smith is joined by established roster-mate and multi-platinum producer Camper, who is known for his hits with artists like Jay-Z, Drake, Mary J Blige, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R, and more.

SLANG’s roster also features Grammy-winning producer 30 Roc, who Influence Media notes was the “mastermind” behind Roddy Rich’s RIAA certified diamond hit The Box, four-time Platinum certified Rake It Up’ by Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Cardi B and various other multi-platinum hits with other rap heavyweights.

SLANG is also partnering with developing artists rapper/singer Leaf, Flatbush rap-duo The Underachievers, Atlanta-based rapper Truththebull, emerging artist, songwriter, and producer Isaia Huron, underground Atlanta rapper RY XP, and more.

Influence Media Partners was founded in 2019 and led by Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Rene McLean, and Jon Jashni.

In early 2022, announced a $750 million fund to invest in what it calls “high-value compositions from diverse artists” with backing from BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group.

Influence Media has invested in several music catalogs to date from Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists.

Amongst those deals are with artists such as Enrique Iglesias, country superstar Blake Shelton, producing team The Stereotypes, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, Tyler Johnson, Logic and more.

Recently, McLean has led catalog acquisition deals for Future, Tyler Johnson, Tainy, and more in his role at Influence Media Partners.

Prior to joining Influence, he worked with artists including Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and more. According to Influence, under McLean’s guidance, management clients Kelis, LMFAO, and Cam’ron delivered “the top commercially and critically performing projects of their careers”.

He also founded RPM GRP, which saw him working with “top talent” and securing partnerships with companies including Pepsi, LVMH, Apple Music, among others, and establishing the Mixshow Power Summit conference which ran for 10 years.

Rene McLean said: “I’m proud to lead SLANG’s efforts to partner with quality artists and invest in their growth, regardless of genre or where they are in their respective careers.

“In a quickly changing music industry, SLANG artists will be surrounded by a team of like-minded strategists who will stop at nothing to further their trajectory and help them meet their goals.

"Our commitment to culture comes first, and we consider our SLANG roster family."