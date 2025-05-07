Indie music platform Intercept secures $50m in financing for catalog acquisitions

Independent music distribution and marketing platform Intercept Music has secured $50 million in funding, with which it plans to acquire “US and Latin music catalogs”.

The company says it plans to start deploying the capital “immediately” and already has several initial potential acquisitions “under review.”

The three-year-old startup said it raised the capital through a private partnership, but didn’t disclose the partners involved, other than to say that Intercept founder and Chairman Ralph Tashjian is a “co-investor” and strategic advisor in the partnership.

“This is a bold statement about Intercept’s vision for the future of music catalog management,” Tashjian said in a statement issued on Tuesday (May 6).

“By pairing institutional-grade funding with our technology driven distribution and marketing platform, Intercept is establishing a new standard for how catalogs are valued, managed, and monetized.”

The company said it’s focusing on acquiring “catalogs with untapped or under-leveraged revenue potential” and using its proprietary technology, predictive analytics and marketing portal to increase the music’s earnings and audience reach.

The new funding will also be used to expand Intercept’s catalog management operations.

“This is more than just a funding deal – it’s a commitment to restructuring music rights management,” Intercept CEO Tod Turner said.

“This partnership is a significant endorsement of our platform and strategy allowing us to combine capital with cutting-edge technology to unlock more value for artists, songwriters, and catalog owners, while accelerating our growth into the Latin and US markets.”

Intercept Music launched in 2022 in partnership with rapper and Wu-Tang Clan founding member Method Man. The company’s platform gives artists access to hundreds of digital stores and all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

Artists also get access to DIY social media marketing and promotional tools as part of a monthly subscription, and its invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services and the ability to sell merch through branded online stores.

The company describes itself as “the first in the industry to introduce AI integration to the marketing and distribution process.”

Intercept said earlier this year that its roster of independent artists has achieved 2 billion combined streams.

“Our unique Intercept System will continue to push past limitations in 2025,” Turner said at the time.

“We are expanding our technology to further incorporate advanced AI into other aspects of the services we offer. With YouTube continuing to emerge as a dynamic force in music marketing, we are also planning to broaden the scope of our YouTube offerings on the platform as well. We are committed to ‘leaving no streams behind.'”

Tashjian added that the company is focused on expanding its footprint into “rapidly growing” Latin music markets.Music Business Worldwide