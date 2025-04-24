India’s Tips Music generated $9.1m in calendar Q1 as EBITDA grew 24% YoY

India-headquartered music company TIPS Music, formerly Tips Industries, has published its financial results for its full fiscal year fiscal quarter, ending March 31, 2025 (calendar Q1).

The company reports that its calendar Q1 revenues stood at 78.5 crore, which works out to INR 785 million (USD $9.1 million), up 24% YoY.

Tips’ operating EBITDA also grew 24% YoY in calendar Q1 to reach INR 373 million (USD $4.3m), giving the company an EBITDA margin of 47.5%, down slightly from 47.7% in the prior year quarter (ending March 31, 2024).

Commenting on the company’s latest financial results, Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, said: “I am pleased to report that the company has delivered a strong performance for FY 2025.”

Added: Taurani: “We achieved a revenue of ₹ 311 crore, representing a 29% increase YoY Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹167 crore, reflecting a YoY 31% growth.

“We distributed INR 136 crores in FY2025 in form of buyback and dividends. Being able to reward our shareholders in this manner is a matter of immense pride for us.”

Elsewhere in Tips’ financial report, the company revealed that it released 105 new songs in its fiscal Q4 (calendar Q1), comprising 37 film songs and 68 non-film songs.

The company’s YouTube subscriber base, meanwhile, “continued its upward trajectory”, according to Tips, reaching 117.1 million.

In calendar Q1, Tips’ music on YouTube generated 56.7 billion views, up by 19% YoY.

“The upward trend on YouTube persisted, with our subscriber count rising to 117.1 million,” said Tips Executive Director Girish Taurani.

“With strong audience engagement and momentum, we are gearing up for an exciting slate of releases in FY 2026.” Girish Taurani, Tips

He added: “Two songs from the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, released during the quarter, crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. Our catalogue continues to perform well too. The song Taaron Ko Mohabbat Amber Se from Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar movie, which was released in 2006, became a viral sensation, generating over 9 million reels and 2 billion views on Instagram in Q4 FY25 [calendar Q1] alone.

“Another classic, Badal Gayi Duniya from Andolan movie, which was released in 1995, surpassed 100 million YouTube views in FY 25. With strong audience engagement and momentum, we are gearing up for an exciting slate of releases in FY 2026.”

Hari Nair, Tips’ Chief Executive Officer said: “We are pleased to announce that the growth in our revenue has been across both digital and non-digital segments.”

Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing expanded their global publishing partnership last month. It was first signed in 2023.

The expanded multi-year deal granted SMP extended rights to Tips Music’s catalog, which features over 32,000 tracks across 24 languages representing what’s claimed to be “some of India’s most beloved film soundtracks and popular music”.

Added Nair: "In Q4, we announced an extension of our deal with Sony Music Publishing, adding YouTube as a platform for international publishing exploitation. Going ahead, we are committed to a strong growth across platforms driven by our catalogue and new content acquisition, from film and independent music."