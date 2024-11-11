Ikenna Nwagboso, co-founder of Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa, to step down

Ikenna Nwagboso, co-founder and Global Head of Label Services and Partnerships at Nigeria-born emPawa Africa, will step down from his role effective January 2025.

emPawa Africa said on Monday (November 11) that Nwagboso was instrumental in launching the company, while working with founder and CEO Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi.

During his tenure, Nwagboso has overseen the signing and development of artists including GuiltyBeatz, Joeboy, Fave, King Promise, Minz, Xenia Manasseh, Nandy, and Tekno.

He also secured partnerships with companies such as Vydia, YouTube Music, Kobalt Music, and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, while spearheading emPawa Africa’s flagship initiatives: the emPawa 100 and emPawa 30 campaigns — described as “first-of-their-kind” artist development programs which launched the careers of 130 emerging artists from across the African continent.

Following his departure from emPawa in January, Nwagboso, who is based in Toronto, will focus on developing artists through his newly-formed Image Ent. / Exodus Music Group.

Canadian artist Chrissy Spratt and British songwriter Geo have been signed to the company, which is also consulting on Rwandan artist Bruce Melodie’s upcoming debut album for S-Curve Records.

Afropop star Joeboy, who was discovered by Eazi and Nwagboso as part of the emPawa 100 initiative, became the first artist to sign a publishing and distribution deal with the company.

“I’ve worked with Ikenna since the start of my career and he is one of the most reliable people when it comes to making sure his artists are provided with the best opportunities,” Joeboy said.

“He is definitely one of the major game changers and role players to the African entertainment sector to the world. He has also been a very integral part of the foundation of my musical progress and growth.”

Said Mr Eazi, emPawa Africa founder and CEO: “Ikenna has served emPawa with dedication over the past eight years, building some of the biggest new superstars in the industry.

“We look forward to building on the strong foundation he has established.”

Reflecting on his departure, Nwagboso added: “I will continue to offer my advice to Eazi and the executive management team at emPawa, but it’s time to chart a new path.

"I am humbled and honored to have had the privilege to work with the artists and teams I've been fortunate to work with and lead. It's all been a gift."