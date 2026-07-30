IFPI rolls out labels’ AI chart-eligibility rules across its global network of official music charts

MBW reported on Wednesday (July 29) that a coalition of music companies, including the three majors and a group of prominent independents, had proposed new principles determining when recordings made with generative AI can qualify for official music charts.

The companies behind the initiative include Believe, BMG, Concord, Dirty Hit, Glassnote Records, HYBE Corp., Mom+Pop Music, Partisan Records, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group.

Now IFPI, the organization that represents the recording industry worldwide, has begun rolling those principles out across its own network of official charts.

IFPI has applied the framework to the charts it directly manages, including the Official MENA Charts and the Official Southeast Asia Charts.

It has done the same for the Official South Africa Chart and several Latin American charts.

You can see the full list of charts on IFPI‘s website.

The organization said it is also working with its national group network to extend the program to more than 20 additional official chart programs, including Australia‘s ARIA Charts, France‘s SNEP Charts, Germany‘s Offizielle Deutsche Charts and South Korea‘s Circle Chart.

Under the guidelines, a recording made with AI qualifies for a chart only if it meets three core criteria: that any AI service used is “properly authorized and lawful”, that the track is “substantially human-made”, and that it does not “raise stream or chart manipulation concerns”.

The fuller set of conditions also requires a recording to respect copyright, related rights and personality rights, to comply with the terms of the AI service used, and to be flagged to listeners on streaming platforms under agreed labeling standards, IFPI said.

As announced by the labels on Wednesday, recordings developed with generative AI services “must not be included in official charts where there is reason to believe” that they do not satisfy all of the following criteria:

Any generative AI services used to develop the recording are properly authorized and lawful.

They are substantially human-made.

They do not raise manipulation concerns.

They comply with applicable laws, including those relating to copyright, related rights, and personality rights.

The making available of the recordings does not breach the terms of the generative AI service used.

The use of generative AI services to develop the recording is appropriately signaled to consumers on downstream services (e.g., digital streaming platforms), in accordance with any applicable legislation and/or industry labeling standards.

“Official music charts do more than just track sales; they celebrate human artistry and endeavor. As fans, we want to recognize the achievements of the artists creating the music we love, and it’s right that charts continue to showcase music with human creativity at its heart,” said Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI.

“AI IS EVOLVING RAPIDLY AND IT’S CRITICAL THAT THE MUSIC COMMUNITY TAKES THE LEAD ON HOW TO ENSURE TECHNOLOGY AND HUMAN ARTISTRY GROW TOGETHER RESPONSIBLY.” VICTORIA OAKLEY, IFPI

“When properly licensed and authorised, AI provides exciting opportunities to enhance the creative toolkit. These principles provide a pathway for that innovation, while ensuring we don’t include tracks generated by systems that are ripping off artists and their music,” Oakley added.

“AI is evolving rapidly and it’s critical that the music community takes the lead on how to ensure technology and human artistry grow together responsibly,” Oakley said.

The rollout follows an announcement earlier in July of a voluntary system for labeling tracks to show fans whether and how generative AI has been used in a recording.

That approach, backed by IFPI and the RIAA, distinguishes between “AI-Generated” and “AI-Assisted” tracks, with the labels intended for broad adoption across streaming services and other partners.

The three major record companies sued Suno and Udio in 2024, in litigation coordinated by the RIAA that alleged “mass infringement” of copyright.

Universal Music Group later settled with Udio and agreed to build a licensed AI music service with the company, while Sony Music remains in active litigation with both firms.

Warner Music Group has settled with both companies, while Udio has signed licensing deals with rightsholders including Merlin and Kobalt.

IFPI said it developed the principles in consultation with its member companies to offer a “unified roadmap” for chart compilers, industry bodies and other stakeholders around the world.Music Business Worldwide