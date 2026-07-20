HYBE names new girl group TUIDE, set to debut under its ABD label this year

HYBE has revealed the name of its next girl group: TUIDE.

The group will debut in the second half of 2026 under ABD, a HYBE label dedicated to girl-group production.

TUIDE‘s name was unveiled on Monday (July 20), alongside the launch of official accounts on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and other platforms, Soompi reported.

The group will be produced by Han Sung Soo, the founder of PLEDIS Entertainment, who has produced groups including SEVENTEEN, After School, IZ*ONE and TWS.

Han will oversee the group’s music, concept, and performance, according to HYBE.

ABD is led by Jiwon No, who previously served as Head of Artist Planning at PLEDIS.

ABD, short for “A Bold Dream,” was unveiled on May 8 with a statement setting out its remit.

“Guided by a deep understanding of both artists and fans, the new label aims to pursue the intrinsic joy of music while exploring new possibilities and expanding the horizons of K-pop,” HYBE said.

The company said the launch of ABD “marks a strategic step in strengthening HYBE‘s multi-label ecosystem as K-pop continues to evolve globally.”

ABD said its philosophy centers on “unconventional, flexible, and playful ideas that push beyond norm.”

The rollout marks a departure from several of HYBE‘s other recent girl-group projects.

KATSEYE, the company’s US-based group, was assembled through the 2023 competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, while ILLIT was formed through the JTBC survival show R U Next?

TUIDE, by contrast, has been built within ABD under Han Sung Soo, with the label introducing its members through a series of brand films rather than a public contest.

The ABD launch came as HYBE widened its search for girl-group talent beyond South Korea.

Earlier in 2026, the company opened nationwide auditions in India through HYBE India.

The auditions target aspiring performers across 10 Indian cities, with applications open until July 31.

Its joint venture with Universal Music Group‘s Geffen Records, which produced KATSEYE, also launched a second global girl-group project in Japan.

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has described the overseas push as part of a “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy.

ABD joins a roster of HYBE labels that each operate with a degree of autonomy under the company’s multi-label structure.

Those labels include BIGHIT MUSIC (BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER), BELIFT LAB (ENHYPEN, ILLIT), SOURCE Music (LE SSERAFIM), PLEDIS Entertainment (SEVENTEEN, TWS), KOZ Entertainment (ZICO, BOYNEXTDOOR) and ADOR (NewJeans).

Overseas, the company operates HYBE Americas, home to the Geffen joint venture; HYBE Japan, which houses &TEAM; and HYBE Latin America.

HYBE Americas has integrated its US and Latin America operations under Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE Americas.

HYBE‘s move into another girl group follows a run of commercial results from its female acts.

LE SSERAFIM, which debuted in 2022 under SOURCE Music, saw its 2025 EP HOT debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart.

ILLIT, launched under BELIFT LAB in 2024, reached the Billboard Hot 100 with its debut single Magnetic.

NewJeans, formed in 2022 under ADOR, topped the Billboard 200 with its EP Get Up and has placed five songs on the Hot 100.

All five NewJeans members returned to ADOR in November 2025 after a Seoul court upheld the validity of their contracts.

Overseas, KATSEYE surpassed 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify during the first quarter of 2026, a figure HYBE said was the highest among girl groups worldwide.

The group’s first two EPs, SIS (Soft Is Strong) and BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, sold a combined 1 million copies, according to HYBE.

HYBE posted record first-quarter revenue of 698.3 billion won (USD $477 million) in the three months to the end of March, up 39.5% year-over-year.

The result was driven by the return of BTS and the group’s fifth full album, ARIRANG.

HYBE reported record annual revenue of $1.86 billion for 2025.

HYBE has not confirmed TUIDE‘s full lineup.

ABD has not set a debut date for TUIDE beyond the second half of 2026.Music Business Worldwide