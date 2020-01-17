Hipgnosis snaps up catalog from Maroon 5, Clean Bandit collaborator Ammar Malik

Just last week, Hipgnosis Songs Fund confirmed the acquisition of a music catalog from hit producer Emile Haynie, in addition to acquiring a music catalog from Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge.

Today (January 17), the acquisitive, Merck Mercuriadis-led, London based company has confirmed that it has acquired yet another music catalog – this time from hit songwriter Ammar Malik.

Malik’s songs have sold over 100 million copies and been streamed over 10 billion times worldwide as well as achieving 108 No.1 and 310 Top 10 Chart positions globally.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Ammar Malik’s copyright interests in this catalog, which comprises 90 songs, including publishing and writers share of income.

Ammar Malik has co-written songs including Maroon 5’s 2011 hit Moves Like Jagger, featuring Christina Aguilera, which was No.1 in 18 countries including the US and has been certified 9x platinum in the US and 3x platinum in the UK.

He also co-wrote Clean Bandit’s (pictured) 2016 UK No.1 Rockabye, featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, which was 3x platinum in both the UK and US and reached No.1 in over 26 countries, in addition to Gym Class Heroes’ Stereo Hearts featuring Adam Levine, which was certified 5x platinum in the US.

Following Moves Like Jagger Ammar Malik has worked extensively with Maroon 5 including co-writing Payphone which was certified 7x platinum in the US and 2x platinum in the UK; Maps, which is certified 4x platinum in the US; Don’t Wanna Know, which was Top 10 in 23 countries and certified 2x platinum in the US; and the platinum certified Wait.

The catalog also includes the 3x US platinum Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson; 2x US platinum Chains by Nick Jonas, US platinum certified Both of Us by B.o.B featuring Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran’s UK platinum certified New Man as well as songs by Ariana Grande, OneRepublic, DJ Snake, Olly Murs, Jason Mraz and One Direction.

In addition to his commercial success, Ammar Malik was awarded BMI’s Songwriter of the Year award in 2013 and BMI’s Song of the Year award for co-writing Moves Like Jagger.

Ammar Malik was represented by managers David Silberstein and Jeremy Levin and counsel Todd Rubenstein.

“Moves Like Jagger is now almost as famous as Mick Jagger himself. I’m very happy to welcome Ammar, David and Jeremy to the Hipgnosis family.” Merck Mercuriadis

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Ammar has been one of the most influential songwriters of the last 10 years and songs like Moves Like Jagger and Rockabye are iconic.

Moves Like Jagger is now almost as famous as Mick Jagger himself. I’m very happy to welcome Ammar, David and Jeremy to the Hipgnosis family.”

“Merck is a true music fan who values the songs and songwriters above all.” Ammar Malik

Ammar Malik added: “Merck is a true music fan who values the songs and songwriters above all.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Hipgnosis family and to know that my songs are in amazing hands.”

“Merck’s vision of bringing a greater value and appreciation to songs and songwriters is something that we fully support and are excited to be a part of.” David Silberstein, management

David Silberstein said: “It has been a pleasure dealing with Merck and the team at Hipgnosis throughout this transaction.

“Merck’s vision of bringing a greater value and appreciation to songs and songwriters is something that we fully support and are excited to be a part of.”Music Business Worldwide