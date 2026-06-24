HarbourView acquires publisher’s share of select songs from Max Martin and Shellback’s Wolf Cousins collective

HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired the publisher’s share of select compositions written by Wolf Cousins, the songwriting collective founded by Max Martin and Shellback.

The compositions include songs recorded by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, DNCE and Demi Lovato.

Featured titles include Taylor Swift‘s Style and …Ready For It?, Ariana Grande‘s Problem, Into You and No Tears Left To Cry, and The Weeknd‘s Can’t Feel My Face.

Also among the songs are Imagine Dragons‘ Believer, Ellie Goulding‘s Love Me Like You Do, Tove Lo‘s Habits (Stay High) and DNCE‘s Cake By The Ocean.

Several of the compositions also feature in & Juliet, the Broadway and West End musical built around the music of Max Martin.

“Max Martin and Shellback continue to hold their place as hitmakers in contemporary music, and through Wolf Cousins they have built an extraordinary creative ecosystem spanning generations and genres.” Sherrese Clarke, HarbourView Equity Partners

Wolf Cousins operates as a partnership between Warner Chappell, MXM and Shellback, and Warner Chappell continues to administer the catalog.

The collective’s roster of songwriters and producers includes Ilya Salmanzadeh, Oscar Holter, Tove Lo, Ludvig Söderberg, Jakob Jerlström, Oscar Görres, Ali Payami, Robin Fredriksson and Mattias Larsson.

“At HarbourView, we invest in culturally relevant intellectual property and the visionary creators behind it,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners.

“Max Martin and Shellback continue to hold their place as hitmakers in contemporary music, and through Wolf Cousins they have built an extraordinary creative ecosystem spanning generations and genres. We are proud to partner with them and help steward the legacy of this remarkable catalog.”

“Wolf Cousins was founded to bring songwriters and producers together in an environment built on collaboration, mentorship and creative development,” said Max Martin and Shellback.

“HarbourView‘s long-term vision and respect for creators make them a natural partner for this body of work.”

“Wolf Cousins was founded to bring songwriters and producers together in an environment built on collaboration, mentorship and creative development.” Max Martin and Shellback, WOLF COUSINS

The Wolf Cousins agreement follows a series of recent deals by HarbourView, including the acquisition of select music and non-music assets from the estate of Quincy Jones in March, the compositions and recordings from Stefflon Don’s full pre-2024 catalog in May, and assets from Chaka Khan in June.

The deal also comes months after the firm acquired a majority stake in the catalog of metal band Slipknot.

HarbourView says it has amassed approximately $3.88 billion in regulatory assets under management since launching in 2021.

The firm says it has acquired more than 70 music catalogs spanning roughly 41,000 songs across master recordings and publishing income streams.

Its portfolio includes works associated with Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, George Benson, Luis Fonsi and Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie, among others.

HarbourView‘s secured $500 million in additional debt financing from KKR in June 2025.

Max Martin has written or co-written 30 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, 28 of which he also produced or co-produced.

A five-time Grammy Award winner, he has collaborated with artists including Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Backstreet Boys.

Shellback, a four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer and longtime collaborator of Max Martin, has co-written and produced hits for artists including P!nk, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Adele, Ariana Grande, Usher and Avril Lavigne.

Fox Rothschild, DLA Piper and Advokatfirman Hammarskiöld & Co served as legal counsel to HarbourView on the transaction.Music Business Worldwide