The Recording Academy invites over 4,000, including Lola Young and sombr, to join its 2026 New Member Class

The Recording Academy has invited more than 4,000 music creators and industry professionals to become Grammy members.

The invitations, sent on Thursday (July 9), went to professionals across genres, backgrounds and disciplines, the Academy said.

They form the organization’s 2026 New Member Class, part of a membership model the Grammys rebuilt in 2019.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr, said: “Every year, we look forward to welcoming a new group of dedicated music creators and professionals through our membership invitations.”

“Our membership is the engine of the Grammys, and we’re excited for invitees to join our vibrant community, engage with their peers and help shape the future of the music industry.”

“Every year, we look forward to welcoming a new group of dedicated music creators and professionals through our membership invitations.” Harvey Mason jr, Recording Academy

Among the new members named by the Academy are Cash Cobain, EJAE, Lola Young, Raveena Aurora, Sleeping With Sirens and sombr.

EJAE co-wrote several songs on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, including Golden, and provided the singing voice of Rumi in the Netflix film. She was named TikTok’s Songwriter of the Year for 2025.

EJAE said: “As a songwriter and recording artist, I couldn’t be more excited to join the Recording Academy.”

“It takes a village to record an album, produce and perform live shows for fans, and bring our ideas from pen and paper to release and stage.” EJAE

“It takes a village to record an album, produce and perform live shows for fans, and bring our ideas from pen and paper to release and stage. Coming together only strengthens our community, allows us to preserve our work and help us to advocate for ourselves and for one another.”

“Music is my lifelong passion, and I am honored to join my music industry peers across all countries, divisions and genres. Music is for everyone and forever worth celebrating.”

Lola Young and sombr were both nominated for Best New Artist at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

“Being a member now means I am part of a community of incredibly talented people who champion real musicianship, diversity, and legacy.” Lola Young

“I am so happy to be part of the Recording Academy New Member Class of 2026,” said Lola Young. “As a recording artist, I believe the Grammys represent the most prestigious award you can receive.”

“Being a member now means I am part of a community of incredibly talented people who champion real musicianship, diversity, and legacy.”

“I’m extremely honored to be part of the Recording Academy‘s 2026 New Member Class. Being nominated for Best New Artist and getting the chance to perform on the Grammy stage were moments I’ll never forget.” Sombr

Said sombr: “I’m extremely honored to be part of the Recording Academy‘s 2026 New Member Class. Being nominated for Best New Artist and getting the chance to perform on the Grammy stage were moments I’ll never forget.”

“It’s inspiring to be surrounded by so many artists I admire, and I’m excited to be part of a community that supports artists and songwriting.”

The Recording Academy overhauled how it recruits members in 2019, introducing a community-driven, peer-reviewed model that replaced a system left largely unchanged for decades.

The change followed years of criticism of the Grammys over diversity, and over gender in particular.

Then-Academy chief Neil Portnow said in 2018 that women who felt under-represented at the Grammys should “step up.”

The remark drew a public rebuke from senior female executives at Sony, Universal and Warner.

His successor, Deborah Dugan, the first woman to lead the organization, was ousted within months and, on her way out, alleged a “boys’ club” culture and voting irregularities.

Harvey Mason jr. took over as acting CEO in 2020 and now leads the organization.

Under the 2019 model, the Academy set a goal of adding 2,500 women voting members by 2025.

It passed that target a year early, reporting in October 2024 that it had added more than 3,000 women voting members since 2019.

Over the same period, roughly 8,700 creators became voting members, and the Academy said 66% of the current Grammy electorate had joined since the new model began.

It also reported a 65% rise in the share of voting members who identify as people of color since 2019.

The Academy‘s announcement this year referenced a “diverse and qualified membership” but, unlike in recent years, did not break down the new class by gender, race or age.

The 2024 class, by contrast, was 45% women, 57% people of color and 47% under the age of 40, the Academy said at the time.

The Recording Academy offers two main membership types: Voting membership for music creators and Professional membership for those working in the business.

Grammy U, for students, is a third category with a separate application process.

Prospective members cannot apply to the Recording Academy directly or nominate themselves.

The Academy‘s process begins with recommendations from two people working full-time in music, followed each spring by a review from a peer panel of existing members.

Approved candidates are then invited to join, with current-year Grammy nominees and winners exempt from the recommendation requirement.

Voting members must also meet a credit requirement based on commercially released work and periodically requalify to retain their Grammy voting rights.

Annual dues are $150 for Voting and Professional members, and $50 for Grammy U, according to the Academy.

The Academy says the fees fund year-round member programs, advocacy, resources and community events.

Members can vote in the Grammy Awards process, submit work for consideration, join local chapters, and take part in the organization’s advocacy work, its MusiCares charity, and its Producers & Engineers Wing and Songwriters & Composers Wing.

The Grammy organization says it is powered by 30,000 members in total.

Invitees must accept by July 31 to take part in this year’s Online Entry Process, through which members submit recordings for Grammy consideration.

That window runs from July 7 to August 21, ahead of the 2027 Grammy Awards.Music Business Worldwide