Grammy-winning singer/songwriter James Fauntleroy sells ‘select publishing assets’ to HarbourView Equity Partners

Alternative asset management firm HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired “select publishing assets” from Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter James Fauntleroy.

A four-time Grammy winner, Fauntleroy has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Brown, Frank Ocean, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, SZA, and more.

In 2018, Fauntleroy won Song of the Year and R&B Song of the Year Grammy awards for his contributions to Bruno Mars’ six-time Platinum single, That’s What I Like. Additionally, he made history as the first songwriter ever to receive the Grammy for Album of the Year for co-writing eight of the nine tracks on Mars’ 24K Magic album. Fauntleroy’s first Grammy win came in 2014, when he took home the R&B Song of the Year award for Justin Timberlake’s Pusher Love Girl.

He also co-wrote all songs on Timberlake’s The 20/20 Experience, which reached no. 1 in a number of countries and is certified 2x Platinum in the US. Additionally, Fauntleroy co-wrote two tracks on Timberlake’s fifth studio album released in 2018, Man of the Woods.

He most recently worked as a songwriter on the newly released single from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile, which debuted on Friday (August 16).

“With a keen ear for creating global hits, [James Fauntleroy] has solidified his position as one of the best singer/songwriters and producers of this generation.” Sherrese Clarke Soares, HarbourView Equity Partners

In addition to his songwriting and production work, Fauntleroy co-founded the 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California, a music school that provides mentorship and professional development to young artists, songwriters and producers.

“James Fauntleroy has made an incredible impact with his contributions across several genres, including Pop, Hip-Hop and R&B,” HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares said.

“With a keen ear for creating global hits, he has solidified his position as one of the best singer/songwriters and producers of this generation. We are excited to welcome him to the HarbourView family.”

Fauntleroy described the catalog sale as “the culmination of years of work and dedication invested into the creative community and the craft of songwriting.”

"This partnership has already opened up more doors for growth and opportunity for me, and I'm incredibly excited and thankful to enter into this next chapter together." James Fauntleroy

“This partnership has already opened up more doors for growth and opportunity for me, and I’m incredibly excited and thankful to enter into this next chapter together,” he added.

Founded in 2021 by former Tempo Music CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares, HarbourView Equity Partners says it now oversees roughly $1.5 billion in regulatory assets and has acquired over 60 music catalogs, alongside investments in media production companies such as MACRO and Mucho Mas Media.

Its music portfolio now covers more than 29,000 songs across various genres and artists.

HarbourView has been on an acquisition spree as of late, acquiring select music assets from Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter Noel Zancanella, known as a longstanding creative partner of OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder, last week.

The company has also acquired “select songwriting and publishing assets” from the hip-hop and R&B music group and production team Full Force, select publishing assets from country star Kane Brown, recorded music royalties from Christine McVie’s estate and a share of select recorded music and publishing assets from Grammy Award-winning artists Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

In March, HarbourView secured about $500 million in debt financing through a private securitization backed by its catalog of music royalties, a process that involves converting royalty income into bonds. The financing was led by investment powerhouse KKR.

