Gallery: Glassnote welcomes in 2025 at HMV Oxford Street

The UK music industry was gently awoken from its Holiday slumber earlier this month – thanks to coffee, conversation, and live music courtesy of Glassnote Records.

Glassnote founder Daniel Glass and wife Deborah hosted a breakfast event at HMV‘s historic 363 Oxford Street store, attended by quite the who’s who of the UK music and media landscape.

An assembled throng watched an impressive set from rising act Tors (currently supporting Myles Smith on the live circuit) while Daniel spoke from the stage to express sorrow and sympathy with those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The ‘New Year Kick Off’ event took place on January 16.

Those spotted at the bash included the likes of Charlie Lycett (Graduation), Berkeley Edwards (Clintons), Chris Price (Radio 1), Emma Stock (BBC), Ian Dutt (The Orchard), Jazz Sherman (Hunger mgmt), Jeff Smith (Radio 2), Laura Lukanz (Amazon Music), Mel Lewis (Apple Music), Ryan Newman (Apple Music), Richard Griffiths (Modest!), Nicky Stein (Clintons), Sam Eldridge (UROK), Russell Roberts (Sheridans), Tara Samaha (Spotify), Kira Ashwin (TikTok), and many more.

Check out a gallery of snaps below.

Music Business Worldwide