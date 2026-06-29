Frontiers Label Group makes raft of senior promotions in the UK, globally

Italy-headquartered Frontiers Label Group has promoted three senior executives across its UK, global A&R, and PR operations.

Leo Nicholas has been appointed Managing Director, UK.

Aldo Lonobile has been named Vice President, Global A&R, and Martina Palermo has been promoted to Global Head of PR.

The moves recognize the contributions each executive has made across multiple areas of Frontiers‘ business, according to a press release.

“Among the things that make me most proud at Frontiers is seeing talented people grow, take responsibility and shine with their own light,” said Serafino Perugino, President and Founder of Frontiers Label Group.

“Leo, Aldo and Martina are not only valuable professionals within our company; they are people who have chosen to put themselves on the line, to raise their level every day, and to contribute with passion, ambition and commitment to what we are building.”

“Frontiers has never been only about me,” he added. “It belongs to everyone who truly believes in it, who wants to grow with it, and who has the courage to set goals without limits.”

“Among the things that make me most proud at Frontiers is seeing talented people grow, take responsibility and shine with their own light.” Serafino Perugino, Frontiers Label Group

“As the company continues to evolve and expand around the world, these promotions are an important step in building the leadership team that will guide Frontiers into its next chapter. I am proud to recognize their achievements and I look forward to continuing this journey together, creating beautiful things for our artists, our partners and our future.”

Nicholas assumes overall responsibility for Frontiers Label Group‘s activities in the UK market, and continues to lead A&R for FLG Records.

Since joining Frontiers in 2024, he has signed Skunk Anansie, As It Is, GLU, Kid Bookie, The XCERTS and Greywind, and brought Steel Panther to the Frontiers Music imprint and Tropic Gold to the BLKIIBLK imprint.

His work with Skunk Anansie delivered the band’s highest UK chart position, with their latest album, The Painful Truth, debuting at No. 7 on the UK Albums Chart.

Nicholas began his career in A&R with signings including Deaf Havana and Lower Than Atlantis, before holding roles at Spinefarm Records and So Recordings.

There he worked with artists including Rammstein, Ghost, Korn, Coheed and Cambria, A Day to Remember and Enter Shikari.

As Managing Director, UK, he will oversee Frontiers‘ UK business across artist development, partnerships, marketing and commercial strategy.

Lonobile has been promoted to Vice President, Global A&R, expanding his responsibilities across Frontiers‘ worldwide artist and repertoire operations.

In the role, he will oversee global A&R activities across Frontiers, coordinating artist development, talent scouting, signing strategy and creative direction, while continuing his work as an in-house producer and creative consultant.

A musician, songwriter and producer, Lonobile has more than two decades of industry experience and has been with Frontiers for over 10 years.

He has collaborated with artists including Geoff Tate, Zak Stevens, Robin McAuley and Ronnie Romero.

As an A&R executive, he has signed acts including Masterplan, The 69 Eyes, Firewind, Bonfire, John Norum and Shakra.

Lonobile has also become a figure in the planning of the Frontiers Rock Festival.

Palermo has been promoted to Global Head of PR, recognizing her role in shaping the company’s international communications strategy across its roster of artists and labels.

Since joining Frontiers in 2024, she has led publicity campaigns across the UK, Europe and North America.

She led the global PR campaign for Megadeth‘s latest album, which Frontiers says secured more than 15 international magazine covers.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, alongside Top 5 chart positions in multiple territories worldwide.

She currently leads international PR across the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics and the United States.

Before joining Frontiers, Palermo held roles at Universal Music Group, BMG and Raw Power Management.

There she contributed to campaigns for artists including Metallica, Volbeat, Bullet For My Valentine, Kings of Convenience, alt-J, Suede and Pixies.

Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers Label Group describes itself as one of the world’s leading independent rock labels.

Its catalog spans classic rock, hard rock, metal, alternative and contemporary rock, and the company has worked with artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Whitesnake and ELO.

The group operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl, FLG Records and BLKIIBLK Records, with releases distributed globally by The Orchard.

BLKIIBLK is the imprint that struck a deal with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine‘s Tradecraft imprint to release the band’s latest album.Music Business Worldwide