From Warner’s Crumbl copyright lawsuit to the EU’s Downtown deal probe… it’s MBW’s Weekly Round-Up

Welcome to Music Business Worldwide’s weekly round-up – where we make sure you caught the five biggest stories to hit our headlines over the past seven days. MBW’s round-up is supported by Centtrip, which helps over 500 of the world’s best-selling artists maximize their income and reduce their touring costs.

On Friday (April 25), the European Commission confirmed that it plans to investigate Universal Music Group‘s proposed $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music.

Also this week, Warner Music Group sued cookie chain Crumbl for copyright infringement, alleging unauthorized use of 159 recordings and compositions in promotional videos posted to TikTok and Instagram where the company has millions of followers.

Elsewhere, Universal Music Group Nashville rebranded as Music Corporation of America (MCA), led by Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb as Chief Creative Officer.

Meanwhile, we reported that Live Nation has acquired Hayashi International Promotions (HIP), one of Japan’s largest concert promoters with over 40 years of history.

Finally, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the operator of otherbrick.com for allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise using his name without permission.

Here's what happened this week…

European regulators are officially preparing to investigate Universal Music Group‘s proposed $775 million Downtown Music acquisition.

The Financial Times first reported that an announcement about a probe into the deal was expected today (April 25). The official announcement has now arrived.

The European Commission confirms that it has accepted requests submitted by Austria and the Netherlands to assess the proposed acquisition of Downtown by UMG under the EU Merger Regulation (EMMR).

The FT quoted UMG in the initial report as stating that the company looks “forward to continuing to co-operate with the commission” and that “we are confident that we will close this acquisition in the second half of the year, on its original timeline.”

UMG’s Virgin Music Group revealed in December that it had agreed to buy Downtown Music Holdings LLC….

Warner Music Group has sued US cookie chain Crumbl, alleging that it built its business through “blatant, willful, and repeated copyright infringement.”

The complaint was lodged in a US District Court in Utah on Tuesday (April 22), claiming Crumbl used at least 159 of WMG’s recordings and compositions in promotional videos posted to TikTok and Instagram, where the cookie company has 9.8 million and 6.1 million followers, respectively.

“Defendants have misappropriated at least 159 of the most popular and valuable sound recordings and musical compositions in the market, using those creative works to build Defendants’ brand profile and drive massive sales to Defendants without any compensation to Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit said…

Universal Music Group Nashville has been rebranded as Music Corporation of America (MCA).

UMG said on Thursday (April 24) that the new name “speaks to creativity, imagination, an honored legacy and the future of music’.

The move arrives two months after UMG reorganized its Nashville-based operations, with highly respected Music Row executive Mike Harris appointed CEO.

Dave Cobb, a nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer, who UMG noted at the time, has “had significant influence on the sound of Music City”, was appointed Chief Creative Officer.

Most recently, according to UMG, under the leadership of Harris and Cobb, the newly minted MCA enters “a new era with a bold vision for Nashville’s future…”

Live Nation has acquired Hayashi International Promotions (HIP), a Japan-focused live music promoter of both domestic and international artists.

Founded over 40 years ago, live music powerhouse HIP is one of the largest concert promoters in Japan.

The company is led by CEO Kaori Hayashi, who will continue to oversee the business…

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the operator of a website claimed to be selling counterfeit merchandise.

The lawsuit, filed in Illinois on Monday (April 21) against the Owner and/or Operator of otherbrick.com, states that it was filed “to combat online counterfeiters who trade upon [Gilmour’s] reputation and goodwill by selling and/or offering for sale products in connection with” the David Gilmour trademark.

The website at the centre of the lawsuit claims on its ‘about page’ to be the “ultimate destination for Pink Floyd-inspired merchandise,” including T-shirts and accessories to home decor” that “reflect the spirit of this iconic band”.

The website also features David Gilmour-related merch, which the lawsuit claims is being sold without his permission…

