From Primary Wave’s Kobalt acquisition to CVC’s DistroKid deal… it’s MBW’s weekly round-up

BMI, a global leader in performing rights management, dedicated to supporting songwriters, composers and publishers and championing the value of music.

This week, Primary Wave completed its acquisition of Kobalt, closing a deal worth around $1.5 billion and taking control of Kobalt’s worldwide operations, owned copyrights and digital collection society amra.

Meanwhile, CVC Capital Partners agreed to acquire a majority stake in DistroKid, with longtime backer Insight Partners retaining a significant minority stake in the independent music distribution platform.

Elsewhere, Believe unveiled a new global structure designed to accelerate its artist development strategy, appointing Romain Becker as Group COO and Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain as President of Artist Services and Label & Artist Solutions.

Also this week, AI music platform Suno hired former YouTube executive Christian Bowne and ex-Atlantic Records marketing veteran Grace James in senior roles.

Plus, the RIAA and IFPI are leading a record industry push for AI-made tracks to be labeled on streaming platforms, with proposed tags distinguishing between fully AI-generated and AI-assisted music.

Here are some of the biggest headlines from the past few days…

Primary Wave’s ten-figure acquisition of Kobalt is one of the music biz’s biggest stories of the year.

Last we heard, back in March, the two parties had entered into a definitive agreement, subject to customary conditions; the transaction was expected to be finalized in Q3 2026.

Just seven days into that Q3 period… it’s closed… (MBW)

CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in DistroKid, the independent music distribution platform. The private markets investment firm will make the investment via its CVC Capital Partners IX fund, DistroKid confirmed on Monday (July 6). Insight Partners, a longtime DistroKid backer, will retain a “significant minority stake” in the company, according to an announcement… (MBW)

Believe has unveiled a new structure that unifies its Global Commercial organization and its Product, Tech & Operations organization. Under the changes, announced by the Paris-based company on Thursday (July 9), Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain will lead the commercial organization – bringing together the Artist Services and Label & Artist Solutions divisions – while Romain Becker will lead Product, Tech & Operations as Group Chief Operating Officer. According to a press release, the restructure and Believe’s “From Access to Success” strategic plan are together central to its push to become what it calls “One Global Artist Development Company”… (MBW)

A former YouTube music executive who led the platform’s major label business development is joining Suno, the AI music generator that remains in active copyright litigation with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. Christian Bowne joins Suno as Director and Head of Music Business Development, while Grace James, formerly Executive Vice President of Creative Marketing at Atlantic Records, joins as Vice President and Head of Artist Marketing and Editorial. According to a press release, Bowne’s appointment “comes as Suno prepares to launch its first partnered music model developed with the industry.”… (MBW)

The RIAA and IFPI are leading a music industry push to get AI-made tracks labeled across the world’s streaming services. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news on Friday (July 10), noting that the music orgs plan to work with services such as Spotify and Apple Music to attach the labels. Also behind the plan are the Recording Academy, SAG-AFTRA, the Human Artistry Campaign, and the American Association of Independent Music, according to the report… (MBW)

Partner message: MBW’s Weekly Round-up is supported by BMI, the global leader in performing rights management, dedicated to supporting songwriters, composers and publishers and championing the value of music. Find out more about BMI here. Music Business Worldwide