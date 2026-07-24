From 90,000 AI tracks hitting Deezer daily to Suno’s 55m-user data breach… it’s MBW’s Weekly Round-up

BMI, a global leader in performing rights management, dedicated to supporting songwriters, composers and publishers and championing the value of music.

This week, Deezer revealed that fully AI-generated music accounted for more than half of all new tracks uploaded to its platform for the first time in June, with the streaming service taking in nearly 90,000 AI tracks a day.

Meanwhile, Alphabet told investors that YouTube’s subscription business — led by YouTube Music and Premium — is growing faster than its advertising, even as YouTube ad revenue rose 13% YoY to over $11 billion in Q2.

Elsewhere, MBW dug into the first accounts of Rock Bidco, the London company Sony Music Group used for its Queen catalog acquisition.

Also this week, Suno confirmed a November 2025 data breach that reportedly exposed the personal information of 55.3 million users.

Plus, MBW reported that Sony Music Publishing has acquired Monty Norman Limited, the company of the late composer behind the iconic theme from the James Bond franchise.

Here are some of the biggest headlines from the past few days…

The volume of fully AI-generated music being uploaded to streaming services has surged yet again.

According to eye-opening new stats revealed by Paris-headquartered streaming service Deezer on Tuesday (July 21), fully AI-generated music accounted for more than half of all new tracks uploaded to its platform for the first time in June.

Deezer says it was receiving nearly 90,000 fully AI-generated tracks every day in June. (MBW)

YouTube‘s advertising revenue grew 13% YoY to USD $11.06 billion in Q2 2026, up from $9.80 billion a year earlier, according to parent company Alphabet‘s earnings report published on Wednesday (July 22).

But on the earnings call, Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said, as he had a quarter earlier, that YouTube‘s subscription business is growing faster than its ads.

“Beyond advertising, YouTube subscription business, which thrives across living room screens, is growing faster than ads, particularly driven by YouTube Music and Premium,” Schindler said. (MBW)

Sony Music Publishing has acquired Monty Norman Limited, the company of the late composer behind the iconic theme from the James Bond franchise.

The transaction has not been publicly announced but was disclosed in a confirmation statement filed with the UK’s Companies House in March, and reviewed by MBW.

Sony Music Publishing (UK) Limited now holds all 100 shares in the company, according to the filing. (MBW)

Rock Bidco Ltd, the London company Sony Music Group used to acquire the catalog of iconic band Queen, has published its first annual accounts (for the period ended June 30, 2025).

The filing, reviewed by MBW, shows the company received GBP £1.079 billion from its US parent and sole shareholder, SMG-One LLC, during its first year.

The £1,078,965,000 was paid as an “irrevocable, interest free advance subscription” for a single further £1 share. (MBW)

AI music generator Suno has confirmed a data breach in November 2025 that reportedly exposed the personal information of 55.3 million users.

The scale was revealed by breach-notification service Have I Been Pwned, which said it obtained a copy of the breached dataset and added the records to its database on Monday (July 20).

Suno spokesperson Rachel Racusen did not dispute the number of users affected and confirmed that the company had experienced a security incident in November 2025, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday (July 21). (MBW)

Partner message: MBW’s Weekly Round-up is supported by BMI, the global leader in performing rights management, dedicated to supporting songwriters, composers and publishers and championing the value of music. Find out more about BMI here. Music Business Worldwide