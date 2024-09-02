Former Warner Music UK Commercial Partnerships Chief Linda Walker named new chair at UK’s ERA

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), which represents the interests of digital and physical retailers and streaming services in the UK, has elected Linda Walker as its new Chair, effective September 1.

Walker, who most recently served as SVP of Commercial Partnerships & Analytics at Warner Music UK, was unanimously elected by ERA’s Executive Board. She succeeds Ben Drury, CEO of audio platform Yoto, who held the position for 18 months.

Walker’s career in the music industry started at Shooting Star Records, an indie record shop in the East Midlands. She joined Warner Music UK as a Sales & Radio Promotions Representative, eventually advancing to become the company’s first Digital Account Manager in 2004, responsible for Apple’s iTunes (now Apple Music).

Over her career, she played a key role in driving commercial partnerships for artists such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Michael Bublé, Liam Gallagher, and Stormzy. Walker held her most recent role at Warner Music UK until November 2023.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley highlighted Walker’s experience across all areas of ERA’s membership, from independent stores to major streaming services. “She brings with her a reputation for clarity of thought and pragmatic commercialism, making her the ideal candidate for ERA Chair.”

Walker described digital services and retailers as “unsung heroes of the entertainment industry.” She highlighted their role in transforming artistic achievements into commercial success, generating over £11 billion in annual retail revenues for music, video, and games.

“For artists and creators to succeed they need digital services and retailers to prosper too and I look forward to playing my part in ensuring we create the conditions which make that possible,” Walker said.

ERA Executive Board member and YouTube Head of Music EMEA Dan Chalmers added: “I’ve known Linda both as a colleague and a commercial partner and her skillset and personal qualities make her the ideal choice to lead ERA. She has a deep understanding and feel for what makes the entertainment industry tick and an ability to get things done. At a time when all sides of the industry need to work ever more closely to sustain growth, Linda is perfectly positioned to facilitate that process.”

Fellow Executive Board member and HMV Managing Director Phil Halliday said, “This is a great appointment. From starting her career behind the counter of a record shop to running commercial for a major record company, Linda Walker understands the levers of success in music and beyond. In a complex landscape her broad perspective and pragmatic approach will bring significant value to ERA’s work. We are delighted to be working with her.”

Walker is also known for her advocacy of women in the music industry, having grown the membership of the ‘Women of Warner’ Employee Resource Group during her time at Warner Music UK. Her contributions were recognized in 2020 when she was inducted into Music Week’s Women in Music Roll of Honour. Walker joins two other Women in Muisc Roll of Honour alumni at ERA, CEO Kim Bayley and Head of PR, Marketing & Promotions Megan Page.

