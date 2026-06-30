Firebird launches $750M catalog buying fund backed by Ares and Raine Group

Firebird Music has launched a $750 million catalog acquisition fund.

The new catalog-buying platform is backed with funds of global investment firm Ares and investment and advisory firm The Raine Group, one of Firebird’s earliest backers.

As part of the launch, Ares funds have also invested directly into Firebird, while Jeevan Sagoo, Managing Director at Ares, is joining the company’s Board of Directors.

Firebird said in a press release issued on Tuesday (June 30) that “the new platform will enable Firebird to become a direct partner in artist music catalog acquisition, strengthening one of the music industry’s most influential artist management and indie label platforms, and opening the door to more robust and diversified partnerships”.

According to Billboard, the new fund “includes approximately $350 million of equity capital secured from Ares, Firebird, and Raine, and $400 million of debt financing provided by Pinnacle.”

Billboard’s report added that Ares funds took a minority equity stake in Firebird as part of the deal.

The investment marks Ares’ latest move in music rights.

In April 2025, Ares funds co-led a $500 million capital raise for Charles Goldstuck‘s music rights firm GoldState Music, alongside Northleaf Capital Partners. (In February 2026, GoldState secured a lead investment from Bridgepoint Group for a growth-equity strategy targeting music companies.)

As of March 31, 2026, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had over $644 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Firebird was founded in 2022 by former Ticketmaster CEO Hubbard and music industry veteran Nat Zilkha, with Raine Group as its lead investor. (US-based Zilkha served as Chairman of Gibson Brands, and left his role as a Partner at KKR in December 2021.)

Since launch, Firebird has rapidly assembled a portfolio spanning management, labels, and publishing.

In September 2022, Firebird acquired a stake in Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Management. The following year, the company confirmed investments in Mick Management, Defected Records, Ntertain, Tape Room Music, and One Two Many Music. Further deals followed with Hills Artists in September 2024, a joint venture with ALTER Music in May 2025, and a strategic alliance between Firebird-backed Mick Management and UK company Hunger Management in June 2025.

In March, Firebird acquired a majority stake in UK-based Goodlife Management.

The deal brought Goodlife founders Oliver Sasse, Lucy Sasse, Ellie Shaw, and David Watters — along with their “dynamic team” and talent roster — into Firebird’s expanding ecosystem of management companies, which already included Mick Management (US/UK), Red Light Management (US/UK), JET Management (US), Hills Artists (US), and Special Projects (UK).

Firebird has also, in recent months, moved into direct artist partnerships through its deal with Yungblud, announced in January 2025, which saw the company invest “tens of millions of dollars” in YB Inc., a holding company encompassing the artist’s music, touring, merchandise, fashion, and festival businesses.

Firebird CEO Nathan Hubbard told MBW in March that the company plans to deploy “upwards of half a billion dollars in capital over the coming 24 months into artist partnerships,” having already deployed over $300 million to date.

“We believe Firebird’s innovative platform is helping artists build longer lasting, more impactful, and more profitable careers by investing in IP.” Jeevan Sagoo, Ares

“We believe Firebird’s innovative platform is helping artists build longer-lasting, more impactful, and more profitable careers by investing in IP,” said Jeevan Sagoo, Managing Director at Ares.

“We are excited to join alongside Raine to provide scaled capital and deep music and entertainment investing experience to support their work with artists and their long-term growth.”

“We created this platform to expand the ways in which we partner with artists, building on the trust Firebird has earned as stewards of their creative work.” Nat Zilkha, Firebird

Nat Zilkha, Executive Chairman of Firebird, added: “We created this platform to expand the ways in which we partner with artists, building on the trust Firebird has earned as stewards of their creative work.

“With this investment, Firebird will help artists receive value for their recorded music and publishing catalogs while leveraging the power of the Firebird ecosystem to drive new growth and discovery of their music.”

“With the invaluable partnership of Ares and expansion of our longstanding relationship with Raine, we can evolve the level of support we provide artists and are in a position to deepen partnerships both within and beyond our ecosystem.” Nathan Hubbard, Firebird

Nathan Hubbard, CEO of Firebird, said: “This is an exciting chapter for Firebird.

“With the invaluable partnership of Ares and expansion of our longstanding relationship with Raine, we can evolve the level of support we provide artists and are in a position to deepen partnerships both within and beyond our ecosystem.”

Music Business Worldwide