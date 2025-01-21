FireAid confirms official lineups for Intuit Dome and Kia Forum

FireAid has announced the official lineups for the January 30 charity concerts, which will raise funds for communities devastated by wildfires in Southern California.

Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae will be playing at Intuit Dome.

Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes will be performing at the Kia Forum.

FireAid is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet is the executive producer and Rick Krim is the FireAid talent producer.

Tickets for both venues will go on sale Wednesday, January 22, at Noon PT, through Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at $99.

According to Tuesday’s (January 21) announcement, 100% of ticket purchases will go to benefit FireAid relief efforts, with all venue and ticketing service fees waived for this event.

The event will start at 6:00 pm at the Kia Forum (doors open at 5:00 pm) and Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 pm (doors open at 5:00 pm).

Organizers said that in an effort to ensure people “can experience as much of the FireAid benefit show as possible”, fans who buy tickets for Intuit Dome will be able to view the Kia Forum show, when it begins, on screens inside the Intuit Dome.

Conversely, when the Kia Forum show ends, fans inside will be able to view the acts at Intuit Dome, on screens at the Kia Forum, until the end of the event.

FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live across various platforms, including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM‘s exclusive “LIFE with John Mayer” channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Additionally, select AMC Theatre locations will host screenings of the event.

Serving as the national audio partner, FireAid organizers said that iHeartRadio will leverage its network of over 860 radio stations, digital platforms, and the iHeartRadio app “to amplify the initiative and connect audiences nationwide”.

Scopely has signed on as a Presenting Partner of FireAid. Other Partners for the benefit event include American Express, AT&T, The Capital Group, U.S. Bank, UBS, and Venmo, and Gold Partners are Intuit, Starbucks and YouTube, and Verizon.

In light of the devastation caused by the wildfires, several music companies and industry organizations, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, BMG, NMPA/Billboard, Downtown, and Primary Wave, have canceled their Grammy Week events, which were due to take place next week.

Many have also pledged multi-million-dollar contributions to fire relief efforts.

The Recording Academy confirmed last week that the Grammy Awards ceremony will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, February 2, but will be charity-led.

