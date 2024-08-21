Ex-TikTok exec Marisa Jeffries joins Stern Management as General Manager

Stern Management, led by Nick Stern, has hired music industry veteran Marisa Jeffries as General Manager.

Jeffries joins Stern Management from TikTok, where she most recently led the platform’s Music Partnerships and Operations team. During her time at TikTok, Jeffries spearheaded a number of campaigns, including an award-winning collaboration with Rosalia and Columbia Records for the MOTOMAMI album.

She also developed a partnership with Taylor Swift around multiple projects, including the albums Red (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights, as well as an innovative tour hub for The Eras Tour.

With nearly two decades of experience in the music industry, Jeffries’ career began at Sony Music, where she helped introduce music to non-traditional retail venues before transitioning to emerging digital marketplaces. Jeffries also held a key role at SoundCloud, where she led the label partnerships team in supporting “deeper engagement” with the platform’s tools and community.

In her new role at Stern Management, Jeffries will focus on maximizing opportunities for the company’s roster of artists, which includes notable names such as Djo, Metric, The Black Angels, Ben Abraham, Phosphorescent, Karina Rykman, Finn Wolfhard, Durry and Ill Peach.

“As a friend and colleague, Marisa has always led with kindness,” said Stern Management founder Nick Stern.

“I have been constantly inspired by Marisa and her community of colleagues and friends who break artists in new and inventive ways. Her superpower has always been drawing out the best in people and building long-lasting partnerships founded on trust, excitement and a love for doing cool things.”

Stern added that Jeffries “strives to make a meaningful impact on everyone she comes into contact with, whether it’s a developing artist, a teammate or someone she’s never met before. As Stern Management is coming into its own, I am overjoyed that Marisa is going to be joining us at this exciting stage in a key leadership position.”

Jefferies also commented on her appointment, saying, “Nick has been a consistent and trusted colleague and friend, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with him in this new era of Stern Management.

“We share a mutual respect for one another, and believe in building artist careers brick by brick. We also share a love of artistry – not necessarily what’s popular at the moment, but really believing in artists who are making incredible music and bring nothing but authenticity to their craft.”

Stern began his career at Trent Reznor’s nothing records and later worked in publicity at Atlantic Records. He founded Stern Management during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Stern Management provides artists with comprehensive management support across all areas of their careers.

The firm recently experienced success with what it described as Djo’s (Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) “meteoric” chart rise. Djo’s song End of Beginning climbed to #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching #4 on the official UK singles chart, and ultimately topping Spotify’s Global roundup. The track has been certified double platinum by the RIAA and has accumulated over 1 billion streams worldwide.

Stern Management said fans can expect new music from Djo, as well as from Finn Wolfhard, Metric, and Durry, next year.

