EMPIRE strikes deal with Baramey Production to break Cambodian artists globally

Independent record label and distribution company EMPIRE is expanding its presence in Asia with a multi-year partnership with Cambodian music company Baramey Production.

EMPIRE claims the alliance marks “the first time a Cambodian music label has secured this level of international backing” and “position[s] Khmer artists for global success”.

The deal, announced as EMPIRE celebrates its 15th anniversary, aims to tap into Southeast Asia’s growing music market while providing Cambodian artists with access to EMPIRE’s global distribution network and industry expertise.

“At EMPIRE we’ve always championed emerging markets and unique voices,” EMPIRE Founder & CEO, Ghazi told MBW.

“Baramey is leading the charge in Cambodia, and we’re proud to provide the infrastructure and expertise to take Khmer music worldwide.”

Baramey Production, founded in 2016, has developed artists including its biggest star, rapper VannDa, rapper and producer YuuHai, The Voice Cambodia semi-finalist Suzana, and breakout artist Norith, whose song Maybe has amassed over 28 million views.

Norith and YuuHai are scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on July 12-13.

Vanthan, another artist on the roster, has already achieved domestic success with his record Khmer Gentlemen / Komlors Srok Khmer surpassing 104 million YouTube views, making it the second most streamed song in Cambodian digital history.

In 2021, Baramey inked a deal with Warner Music Group’s distribution arm ADA to take Cambodian music to the global stage. That deal covered services including global music distribution, digital marketing and sync licensing.

Most recently, Baramey Production founder and CEO Laura Mam described the partnership with EMPIRE as a “game-changer.”

“Now, Cambodian music is able to have a presence on the world stage, and EMPIRE will help us build careers for artists who have dreams to reach the international stage.”

For artists on Baramey’s roster, the deal will provide them with access to “world-class distribution, A&R support, and industry connections” according to to EMPIRE.

EMPIRE’s partnership with Baramey Production marks its latest strategic move in Asia after appointing respected executive Jeffrey Yoo as Senior Vice President, East Asia, in October. At that time, EMPIRE also made its first signing in Asia, Korean superstar G-Dragon.

Founded in 2010, San Francisco-based EMPIRE has worked with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Fireboy DML, Shaboozey, Asake, and Anderson Paak.