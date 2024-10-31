EMPIRE hires Jeffrey Yoo to lead expansion in Asia; First signing named as Korean superstar G-Dragon

Independent record label and distribution company EMPIRE is expanding its presence in Asia with the appointment of respected executive Jeffrey Yoo as Senior Vice President, East Asia.

In this role, Yoo will focus on signing and developing artists in Asia and across the diaspora, in a move EMPIRE said highlights its commitment to global markets.

The first signing is Korean superstar G-Dragon.

“G-Dragon is a cultural force that has laid the foundation for K-Pop’s global dominance,” said Ghazi Founder/CEO of EMPIRE. “This partnership reinforces our mission at EMPIRE to work alongside artists that will shape the future of global music.”

G-Dragon signed to YG Entertainment early in his career and joined the boy band BIGBANG, whose 2008 album Remember topped Korea’s Gaon chart, while most of the releases in Japan were certified Gold.

He has over 2 billion career streams and has worked with the likes of Diplo, Baauer, Missy Elliott, Boys Noize, Sky Ferreira, Taeyang, and Skrillex.

G-Dragon’s first record with EMPIRE and first solo record in seven years is POWER.

“This marks the beginning of a new era and I hope to inspire people who listen to my music,” said G-Dragon.

Jeffrey Yoo previously consulted for 88Rising to develop and break Jackson Wang, one of the biggest solo Chinese pop artists to date.

He also partnered with Tricky, Mark, and Judi Stewart in RZ3 Recordings in a JV deal with Epic Records where his most recent signing was rising pop star Alice Chater.

Through Yoo’s own publishing company, Quantum Mirror Publishing, he developed writers and producers, such as Corey Marlon Lindsay-Keay p/k/a Believve (Tyla, Lisa, Wizkid, Chxrry22, Millennium Parade, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy) and Ben Parris (Muni Long, Usher, Alicia Keys).

EMPIRE’s new signing and key exec appointment mark the latest global expansion move from the company.

The San Francisco-headquartered company launched EMPIRE Africa in 2022, following the launch of a division the previous year to focus on West Asia, North Africa and its diaspora. EMPIRE’s global presence also extends to Europe, Asia, and South America.

EMPIRE has seen significant success in the US this year, with Shaboozey spending 15 weeks at No.1 on the Hot 100 with country hit A Bar Song (Tipsy)

“Ghazi has done an amazing job of creating a company and a culture of authentic diversity.” Jeffrey Yoo

“I am excited to be joining the team at EMPIRE and I feel like my years in the music business have led me to this opportunity,” said Yoo.

“Ghazi has done an amazing job of creating a company and a culture of authentic diversity. I especially appreciate his understanding and commitment to not only investing in Asian Artists, but also Asian executive talent”.

“Jeffrey’s knowledge and respect in the music business is unmatched and he is the perfect fit to spearhead our efforts across the Asian region”. Ghazi

Ghazi, CEO/Founder of EMPIRE added: “The goal at EMPIRE has always been to bring music and culture to a global audience, so further establishing our footprint across the Asian market reinforces our commitment to that.

“Jeffrey’s knowledge and respect in the music business is unmatched and he is the perfect fit to spearhead our efforts across the Asian region”.Music Business Worldwide