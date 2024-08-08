Emily Dashiell, Jeff Gunkel, Carlos Monnaco promoted to SVP roles at Capitol Christian Music Group

Universal Music Group’s Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG) has promoted three veterans of the company to senior vice president roles.

Emily Dashiell has been elevated to SVP of Commercial Partnerships; Jeff Gunkel has been named SVP of Market Development; and Carlos Monnaco has been promoted to SVP of Finance, Capitol CMG announced in a statement on Thursday (August 8).

Formerly serving as VP, Marketing & Commercial Partnerships, in her new role Dashiell will oversee the company’s revenue strategies across its entire portfolio. She will also continue to focus on partner activations with digital service providers (DSPs) and guiding the label business on global distribution, eCommerce/D2C, catalog marketing, streaming and playlisting strategy.

In her previous role, Dashiell was instrumental in the commercial success of numerous Capitol CMG artists, including NF, Anne Wilson, TobyMac, Chris Tomlin, Hillsong UNITED and Blessing Offor, the company said.

Dashiell originally joined Capitol CMG in 2015 as a Brand Manager to launch the company’s proprietary curator brand, SOZO Playlists.

“I am incredibly honored to step into my expanded role at Capitol CMG! I want to thank [CCMG Co-Presidents] Hudson Plachy and Brad O’Donnell for their continued leadership and support,” Dashiell said in a statement.

“The future of Christian & Gospel music is robust – and I’m eager to help drive new commercial strategy, bespoke innovation, and accelerated growth for our talented roster of artists.”

Formerly Capitol CMG’s VP, Market Development, in his new role Jeff Gunkel will oversee market development and digital rights, along with Re:Think Records, which Gunkel helped re-launch in 2018.

Re:Think “will continue to honor its mission of coming alongside artists and labels to grow their audience and enhance listener engagement, while keeping ownership in the hands of the artist,” Capitol CMG said.

Gunkel joined the company in 2004, spending the first 14 years in key roles with CCMG Publishing.

“I am honored and excited to step into this new role,” Gunkel said.

“Christian music has a vibrant future that will be built by artists paving new paths outside traditional industry landscapes. Re:Think is committed to constant evolution, setting its sights on how to meet the needs of artists by growing their reach to impact future generations.”

Having previously served as VP, Finance, Carlos Monnaco’s new SVP of Finance role will involve oversight of financial planning and analysis, royalty accounting and IT.

Monaco recently celebrated 18 years at Capitol CMG. Prior to joining the company, he held finance and accounting positions at The Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal and EMI Music.

“Having served in the music industry for many years now, this opportunity to help steward the legacy of our artists and writers is both humbling and exciting,” Monnaco said.

“I’m grateful to both Hudson and Brad and look forward to keep supporting our creative community as they continue to bring an uplifting message to a worldwide audience.”

CCMG Co-Presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy said they were “thrilled” about Dashiell, Gunkel and Monnaco’s promotions.

“Their commitment to the company and their teams has been instrumental in our success and in our relationships with our artists and writers. We know that they will continue to do great things in their expanded roles,” they said in a statement.

Formerly known as EMI Christian Music Group, Capitol CMG operates a number of divisions, including CCMG Label Group, Sparrow Records, ForeFront Records, sixstepsrecords, Hillsong, Tamla Records (relaunched last year by Capitol CMG and Capitol Music Group), Jesus Culture, Motown Gospel, along with its Commercial Partnerships and CCMG Publishing divisions.

Its recording artists include Chris Tomlin, Amy Grant, TobyMac, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tauren Wells, Jeremy Camp, Hillsong United, We the Kingdom, Tye Tribbett, Crowder, Anne Wilson, and many others.

On the publishing side, CCMG Publishing represents many of the leading writers in Christian/Gospel music, including Ben Glover, Ed Cash, Tommee Profitt, Kirk Franklin, Jeff Pardo, and others.Music Business Worldwide