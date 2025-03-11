Elizabeth Rodda promoted to President of US Latin, Latin America and Global Society Relations at peermusic

Independent music publishing company peermusic has promoted Elizabeth Rodda to President of US Latin, Latin America and Global Society Relations, expanding her role within the company.

The Miami-based executive, who joined peermusic in 2023, will now oversee the company’s Latin initiatives and new signings across the US and Puerto Rico, while continuing to manage operations throughout South America, Mexico, and Central America.

CEO Mary Megan Peer, to whom Rodda will continue to report, highlighted Rodda’s track record in developing Latin American operations.

“In her two years with peermusic, Liz has continued to develop… our Latin America operations, supporting the creative work and growing the income of peermusic songwriters throughout the region. In expanding her role to lead our US Latin initiatives, we are recognizing the close ties between the US Latin and Latin American and increasing the opportunities for our Latin writers globally,” Peer said.

Peermusic operates 39 offices across 32 countries, with Latin American operations including local offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. The company also administers music publishing rights in Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

In her expanded role, Rodda will work with local managing directors to sign new songwriters, producers, and music publishing catalogs while overseeing digital and synchronization activity throughout the Americas. Recent signings under her leadership include artists Vladi Cachai, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, and Foudeqush.

Rodda brings over two decades of music publishing and global collection society experience to the role. Before joining peermusic, she served as ASCAP‘s Senior Vice President of International Affairs, where she focused on revenue generation for ASCAP’s repertory outside the US and maintained relationships with collective management organizations globally.

As part of her duties, Rodda will continue to work directly with CMOs worldwide to increase registrations and collections for the company’s songwriters.

Commenting on her promotion, Rodda said, “Peermusic has a long legacy of championing Latin music and promoting songs of cultural importance and it is an honor to keep that torch bright for the next generation of music creators.

“Today, our creative teams are firing on all cylinders in attracting top talent, creating opportunities for Latin songwriters in the global music market, proactively pitching for synchronization, and helping to take the careers of our writers to the next level. I’m honored to work with Mary Megan and the peermusic team as we continue to support our writers with a dedicated team and an unparallelled international footprint.

Funded in 1928 by Ralph S. Peer, peermusic has a history of publishing works of Latin music, including Consuelo Velazquez‘s Besame Mucho (1941) and Perez Prado‘s Mambo #5 (1945). The company says its catalog now includes over a million titles spanning genres from country and blues to Latin and rock.

The appointment comes as Latin music continues to see significant global growth. In 2023, Latin music revenues in the US alone grew 16% YoY to $1.4 billion, according to RIAA data. In the first half of 2024, Latin music revenue in the US jumped 7.3% YoY to $685.5 million, setting an all-time first-half record.

For peermusic, the promotion comes as it continues to expand its reach. In 2023, the company acquired Arctic Rights Management (ARM), which is claimed to be the largest indie music publisher in Norway.

Peermusic also expanded into neighbouring rights with acquisition of Canada-based Premier Muzik, France-based All Right Music and Netherlands-based Global Master Rights in 2020.

The company ventured into K-pop in 2019 by buying Seoul-based independent music publisher Music Cube, adding 40,000 Korean copyrights to its global catalog.

In 2018, Peermusic acquired Accorder Music Publishing, touted as one of the UK’s biggest independent film and television publishers.

