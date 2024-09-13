Downtown Music Publishing inks global deal with PDU, the company from iconic Italian singer Mina

Downtown Music Publishing has struck a global music publishing deal with PDU, the record label and publishing company from iconic Italian singer Mina.

Under this new agreement, DMP will provide global publishing administration and sync services for Mina’s catalog.

With more than 150 million records sold worldwide, Downtown Music Publishing noted this week that Mina’s “indelible impact on culture has been both profound and far-reaching”.

The company added: “Her songs have been the soundtrack to Italian life for generations and she remains the only artist to have released a number one hit in the Italian charts for seven consecutive decades”.

The new deal sees Downtown Music Publishing represent Mina’s extensive body of work via her imprint and publishing company, PDU, comprising over 80 LPs and 1,395 songs.

Thise songs are performed in multiple languages and dialects including Italian, English, Spanish, Neapolitan, French, German, Portuguese, Latin, Japanese, and Turkish.

PDU’s catalog includes more than 400 songs from 1980 onwards, with Downtown Music Publishing also representing Mina’s forthcoming album set to be released in November 2024.

Mina is considered the most successful female performer in Italian pop music, from her 1959 classic, Tintarella di Luna, to her 1998 album, Mina Celentano, which remains the highest-selling album in Italy’s history.

Named ‘The Greatest Singer in the World’ by Louis Armstrong, Mina’s music has also been covered and sampled by singers from Frank Sinatra to Shirley Bassey, and Elvis Costello to Róisin Murphy.

Massimiliano Pani, President of PDU Music&Production said: “Mina is an extraordinary musician and performer who can master different genres of music.

“The PDU catalog is a source of true classics that have been top hits in Italy but are yet to be as known globally.

“We are glad that Downtown Music Publishing has decided to take on this challenge and we look forward to working together on this innovative project for the international publishing market.”

Downtown Music Publishing president, Emily Stephenson added: “It’s an honor to work with such an iconic, pioneering artist and to be entrusted with Mina’s influential body of work.

“We are delighted to bring our global expertise to her legendary catalog, to make sure that her music continues to inspire and captivate listeners around the world for generations to come.”

Laura Bedikian, Senior A&R Manager, Downtown Music Publishing said: “Mina has long been a celebrated, iconic artist who’s impact on music and culture across the world will last for generations to come.

“We are proud to represent such extraordinary work and to be able to bring legendary European catalog to Downtown Music Publishing.”Music Business Worldwide