DIY distributor Too Lost to host ‘Game From The GAUDS’ music industry conference series in four US cities

DIY distributor and music technology company Too Lost is launching a music industry conference in four US cities next month called, ‘Game From The GAUDS’.

Too Lost claims to work with over 100,000 independent artists and labels worldwide and is headquartered in New York City – with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona and Reykjavík.

Described as a “live interactive music industry experience” and hosted by industry veteran Ray Daniels, Damien Ritter [Too Lost Director of Marketing], and prominent DJ Nyla Symone, Too Lost claims that its new event format is “the future of music conferences”.

The events are targeted toward artists, producers, managers, indie label owners, songwriters, and more.

The conference series won’t feature panel discussions, as is standard at most industry conferences today, but Too Lost says that there will be “music, live games, and prizes from Mackie.”

“There will be NO panels, but there will be established music professionals present in every city to give their opinions, and participate in the interactive sessions,” said Too Lost.

Damien Ritter, the company’s Director of Marketing added: “We created Game From The Gauds because we believe that the traditional conference format wasn’t engaging enough for today’s artists. Our vision is to transform how artists learn by immersing them in a creative, gamified environment that not only educates but also inspires them to level up their careers.”

The locations and dates for ‘Game From The GAUDS’ are as follows:

Philadelphia, October 9.

Washington DC, October 11.

Atlanta, October 12.

New York, October 14

Admission to the events is set at $45.

The Game From The GAUDS events will also feature a game called ROLLOUT! consisting of two teams, The Goats captained by Ray Daniels and The Underdogs, captained by Damien Ritter.

Each team captain will have 10 minutes to assemble a team from the audience consisting of an Artist, a Producer, a Manager and a Content Creator (videographer, graphic designer, etc.).

Once the teams are selected, one person from each team will roll a “giant die”. The number that appears on the top of the die will be the budget (or advance) that the team has to work with to plan their rollout strategy. They have to stay within the budget.

The artist from each team will need to explain to the audience who they are, what they are about and what type of music they make etc.

Each member of the team will then talk about what they will contribute to the overall rollout strategy.

Team captains Ray Daniels and Damien Ritter will ask questions and guide the team, eventually summarizing the final rollout strategy.

Once it’s presented, the audience will decide which rollout strategy they think would be more successful and vote for the winner. In the event of a tie, Nyla Symone will decide the winning team. The winners will receive prizes from Mackie and “a shoutout” on Ray Daniels’ Instagram.

Music Business Worldwide