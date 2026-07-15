Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt to receive MUSEXPO’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Ken Bunt, President of Disney Music Group, has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th global edition of MUSEXPO.

The honor will be presented during a luncheon on March 22, 2027, at Castaway in Burbank, California, at the conference known as the “United Nations of Music.”

Bunt oversees the marketing and distribution of Disney’s recorded music, music publishing and live concert businesses, spanning Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing and Disney Concerts.

Through those labels, Disney Music Group releases music tied to the company’s film and television output, including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar Animation Studios and 20th Century Studios.

The Disney catalog Bunt markets reaches back close to a century, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast to Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and the song It’s a Small World.

Its Disney Concerts arm stages thousands of live performances a year, with productions themed around Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

Announcing the award on Monday (July 13), MUSEXPO founder Sat Bisla credited Bunt with “promoting the global soundtrack of generations.”

“Ken Bunt has played an instrumental role in promoting the global soundtrack of generations,” said Bisla, Founder & President of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO.

“His visionary leadership has elevated Disney Music Group into one of the most admired and influential music companies in the world.”

“Whether through releasing iconic film music, artist development, publishing, live experiences, or innovative business leadership, Ken‘s contributions have had an immeasurable impact on our industry and popular culture worldwide.” Sat Bisla, MUSEXPO

“Whether through releasing iconic film music, artist development, publishing, live experiences, or innovative business leadership, Ken‘s contributions have had an immeasurable impact on our industry and popular culture worldwide. It is a tremendous privilege to recognize his remarkable achievements with MUSEXPO‘s Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The award will be handed over in Burbank, the Los Angeles city where Bunt started out in 1993.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Sat Bisla and everyone at MUSEXPO,” Bunt said.

“It’s especially meaningful that this award will be presented in Burbank – the city where I began my music industry career at American Recordings in 1993.”

“Looking back over the past three decades, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside extraordinary artists and talented colleagues who share a passion for the power of music to tell stories and bring people together.” Ken Bunt, Disney Music Group

“Looking back over the past three decades, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside extraordinary artists and talented colleagues who share a passion for the power of music to tell stories and bring people together.”

“This recognition belongs to all of them, and I’m grateful to The Walt Disney Company for the opportunity to help share stories through music and contribute to a legacy that has inspired generations around the world.”

Bunt follows Silva Screen Music Group founder Reynold D’Silva, the 2026 recipient, and AAM co-founder Mark Beaven, who was honored in 2025.

British music executive Jonathan Shalit was the 2024 honoree.

Bunt began his career at Rick Rubin‘s American Recordings, the label behind Johnny Cash‘s comeback albums, before he moved to Disney later that decade.

He was named president of Disney Music Group in 2013.

According to MUSEXPO, Bunt‘s work at Hollywood Records has included the Jonas Brothers, Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato, Plain White T’s, almost monday and Freya Skye.

In June 2026, Bunt was named the RIAA‘s Label Executive of the Year at the trade body’s fifth annual RIAA Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C.Music Business Worldwide