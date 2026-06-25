Diljit Dosanjh breaks his own record for biggest North American tour by a Punjabi artist with $32M Aura run

Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped the North American leg of his Aura World Tour, which grossed $32 million across 15 shows.

That’s according to Live Nation, which says the run drew more than 225,000 fans.

The total surpassed the 215,000 fans and $27 million generated by his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour.

Live Nation has billed that earlier run as the highest-grossing North American tour by a Punjabi artist.

That record now passes to the Aura leg, Dosanjh breaking the mark he set himself.

Promoted by Live Nation, the leg ran from a stadium opener at Vancouver’s BC Place on April 23 to two sold-out nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center on June 20 and 21.

In between, the tour stopped in major markets including Dallas, Toronto and New York.

Two of its New York dates were sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, which Live Nation says made Dosanjh the first South Asian artist to sell out two nights at the venue.

The run grew to 15 shows from the 13 Live Nation announced in February, after second nights were added in New York and San Francisco.

At the onsale, Live Nation says the tour delivered its largest North American presale for a South Asian artist, selling more than 130,000 tickets in its first two days.

Live Nation said the run underscored growing demand for Punjabi and South Asian artists internationally.

Dosanjh signed his first deal with a major record company in 2022, partnering with Warner Music through its Warner Music India arm.

He performed at Coachella in 2023 in what was billed as the festival’s first fully Punjabi-language set.

His Born to Shine tour of Australia that year generated more than $10 million in ticket sales, Live Nation says.

He became the first Punjabi-language artist to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, in 2024.

Like the Aura leg, his 2024 Dil-Luminati run had opened at BC Place, drawing 54,000 fans, before closing at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in front of 42,000.

The Aura World Tour opened in October 2025 in Sydney and Melbourne, drawing more than 90,000 fans. Live Nation says those were the first stadium headline sell-outs by a Punjabi artist in Australia.

The tour shares its name with Aura, the 15th studio album Dosanjh released in 2025.

The tour next moves to London, where Dosanjh is set to headline Wembley Stadium on September 12. He last performed in the city at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in October 2024.

Dosanjh announced the Wembley date from the stage at his May 31 show in Toronto, framing it as the first time a Punjabi artist had topped the bill at the 90,000-capacity venue.

“We are doing Wembley Stadium London here. Michael Jackson performed there. Prince performed there,” Dosanjh told the crowd.

The North American total caps a stretch in which Dosanjh received a 2025 International Emmy nomination for best performance by an actor for his role in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. His crossover recordings include Hass Hass with Sia and a remix of Senorita with J Balvin.

India added nearly 4 million paid music streaming subscriptions in 2025, taking the country’s total to 14.4 million, according to a report from EY and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.Music Business Worldwide