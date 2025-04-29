Desiree Autobee, Jamey Sussman appointed Synch Directors at Payday Music, as publishing company opens new LA studio

Payday Music Publishing – the company formerly known as Ultra International Music Publishing – has announced two senior appointments in its synch licensing operation.

Desiree Autobee has been named Synch Director, TV & Film, and Jamey Sussman has been named Synch Director, Trailers & Ads. Both will work out of Payday’s Santa Monica office, and both will report directly to Founder and CEO Patrick Moxey.

Both executives are tasked with procuring placements for music from artists and songwriters signed to Payday, and will “utiliz[e] the company’s extensive music catalog and talented roster to drive impactful campaigns,” Payday said in a statement on Tuesday (April 29).

Payday also announced the launch of a new, additional studio in Los Angeles, which brings number of its studios in the area to six (four in Santa Monica and two in Hollywood). These studios have hosted sessions involving artists and songwriters such as Tyler the Creator, Thundercat, Lil Yachty, and Afrojack.

Payday noted its L.A.-area studios will soon be hosting their eighth annual Coachella songwriting camp, which in previous years has attracted talent including Playboi Carti, Sofi Tukker, Bob Moses, YG, DVBBs, Disco Lines, J Worra, ASAP Ferg, and Bob Sinclair, among others.

Autobee previously served at MNRK Music Group, where she was Director of Creative Sync and Licensing. She started her career in Warner Music Group’s film/TV licensing department, before taking on a creative sync role at Universal Music Group.

Over the course of her career, Autobee secured such placements as Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray in Fleishman Is In Trouble, Jelani Blackman & Manga Saint Hilare’s Maybe Not in EA’s FIFA, The Score’s Legend in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 3, Maia Friedman’s First To Love in The Rookie, and numerous other tracks in productions for Hulu, ESPN, Fortnite, Netflix, and Fox Sports, among others.

Sussman comes to Payday from music licensing agency Score A Score, where she served as Director of Sync Partnerships for Entertainment Marketing. She played a key role in numerous award-winning marketing campaigns, including trailers for Paramount Pictures’ Babylon, A24’s Sing Sing, and season two of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Payday says Sussman’s “strategic insights into custom and bespoke music offerings have transformed organizations she’s worked with into high-profile music production houses.”

“We’re so excited to have Desiree and Jamey join our six person strong in-house sync team in Santa Monica,” Moxey said.

“Having dedicated, on the ground sync executives in LA, New York and London is producing amazing results for the writers and artists we represent.” Patrick Moxey, Payday Music Publishing

“Having dedicated, on the ground sync executives in LA, New York and London is producing amazing results for the writers and artists we represent.”

Payday says it recently secured sync placements with Range Rover, Nissan, Martini, Fortnite, Venmo, and Chase Bank, among other brands, and as well as in TV shows such as Shrinking, Tell Me Lies, Grey’s Anatomy, and Abbott Elementary.

Founded by Moxey in 2004, Ultra International Music Publishing announced its rebrand to Payday Music Publishing earlier this month, following a court decision earlier this year that granted Sony Music the right to the “Ultra” name. The court order was part of a long-running, multi-faceted legal dispute between Moxey and Sony.Music Business Worldwide