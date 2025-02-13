Dennis Reese appointed SVP, Radio Marketing and Promotion at Sony Music Nashville

Dennis Reese has been appointed Senior Vice President, Radio Marketing and Promotion at Sony Music Nashville (SMN).

According to SMN, Reese will oversee the development and execution of the strategic radio promotional plans for both the RCA Nashville and Columbia Nashville imprints.

Reese’s appointment follows Taylor Lindsey’s recent promotion to Chairman and CEO at Sony Music Nashville, effective January 2025.

Lindsey succeeded Randy Goodman, who, as announced in September, will retire at the end of 2024 after more than 35 years in the music industry.

Reese will report to Chair and CEO, Taylor Lindsey and President and COO Ken Robold.

The exec starts at the company on February 14.

Reese has spent the last year at Neon Coast where he supported the firm’s roster including Kane Brown, Restless Road, Nightly, Dylan Schneider and Kat Luna.

Prior to that, Reese spent 7 years overseeing the RCA Nashville imprint and securing 24 No. 1 records.

He joined RCA Nashville after a successful run in pop music with Epic Records, Capitol Music Group, Elektra Records and Columbia Records.

Commenting on Reese’s appointment, Lindsey said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Dennis to the company.”

“SMN remains committed to promoting our artists at radio and we know Dennis will continue to bring the No. 1s and advocate for our artists every day.” Taylor Lindsey

Added Lindsey: “His experience at both the country and pop formats, excellent leadership skills and dedication to the artists he’s worked is unmatched and we are fortunate enough to have him this time at the helm of our promotion team.

