Universal Music Group has launched Def Jam Recordings Sweden.

Led by Mattias Caliste, who most recently ran Virgin Music Sweden, UMG says that the label “will continue to follow the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label”, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

IFPI noted in its Music in the EU report published this week that Sweden was the world’s 10th biggest exporter of global Top 10 hits in 2023. Recorded music revenues grew 6.1% YoY in the market last year.

The launch of the Def Jam brand in Sweden, which coincides with the original US-based record label’s 40th anniversary, marks the latest new global market to get a dedicated Def Jam label offshoot.

In addition to Sweden, the Def Jam brand also has a presence in the UK via 0207 Def Jam, which launched in 2020.

Def Jam Africa, meanwhile, launched in May 2020, and originally expanded into three markets within French-speaking Africa; Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Cameroon, in July that year.

Earlier this year, Universal Music France entered into a strategic relationship with Binetou Sylla, a producer and founder of the independent label Wèrè Wèrè Music. That partnership sees Paris-based Binetou Sylla lead Def Jam Africa within French-speaking markets on the continent, in collaboration with Universal Music France and its Capitol France division.

In 2019, Universal launched Def Jam in South East Asia.

Universal also expanded the Def Jam brand into India and South Asia, with the launch of Def Jam India in 2022. Def Jam India has seen significant global success recently with the viral track Big Dawgs by India-based rapper Hanumankind.

The track peaked at No.1 on Spotify‘s charts for the US and globally.

According to UMG, Def Jam Recordings Sweden will launch with a flagship roster that includes both “well-established artists” and new talent.

The label says its roster includes “heavy-hitters” Asme and Sarettii, rap veteran Sebastian Stakset, and rising star Zikai.

Supported by a dedicated team encompassing A&R and production – Def Jam’s boss in Sweden, Mattias Caliste, will be joined by Hamid Jamshidi and Hermon Alemseghed and will be bolstered by UMG’s regional and international network of labels and corporate divisions.

Caliste’s experience includes time as an artist in the group Fjärde Världen, and has also seen success as a producer and founder of the record label Stadsbild.

According to Universal, Def Jam Recordings has represented the “cutting-edge in hip-hop music for more than 35 years”, adding that it “began as a maverick independent label inspired by downtown New York City’s vibrant street culture and the emerging sound of hip-hop, pioneered by iconic stars like LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy”.

Over the following two decades, Def Jam worked with superstar acts like Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule, Method Man & Redman, Ludacris, Rihanna and Jeezy.

The label’s current roster of “marquee” and emerging stars includes LL Cool J, Justin Bieber, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Pusha T, Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Armani White and more. Def Jam Recordings is led by Tunji Balogun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer).

Mattias Caliste, Head of Def Jam Recordings Sweden said: “It is a great honour for me to start up Def Jam Recordings in Sweden.

“Def Jam raised me! I grew up on artists like Public Enemy, EPMD, LL Cool J, Redman & Method Man, Warren G and many others who all released some of their most outstanding albums under Def Jam. The label has a legacy that is incredibly important for hip hop as both a genre and a subculture.”

In other global Def Jam-related news, Def Jam Recordings entered into an exclusive worldwide joint venture partnership with Lagos, Nigeria and UK-based NATIVE Records in 2022.Music Business Worldwide